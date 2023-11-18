AUSL | Communication and press

15/11/2023 – A week of initiatives to say no to violence against women and, more generally, towards those who are more fragile: on the occasion of the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women the provincial anti-violence network, made up of professionals from the two health authorities, municipal social services, law enforcement agencies, schools, anti-violence center and local volunteers, takes the field. To send a loud and clear message: oppose any form of mistreatment (physical, verbal and psychological, stalking, sexual and economic) in the belief that supporting the victims is a duty and responsibility of the entire community.

To raise widespread awareness among the population, the network operators promote from 22nd to 28th November information stands, meetings, cultural events and the spread of information material on the telephone listening point, active throughout the provincial territorydedicated to women in difficulty or who need advice.

Here are all the initiatives.

LISTENING POINT FOR WOMEN OF THE TWO HEALTH COMPANIES AND NATIONAL NUMBER 1522



The week will be the occasion to raise awareness and promote the listening point telephone of the two Health Authorities of Parma: it is the number 339.6860219, managed by professional psychologists, active from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm.

The number is available to every woman who wishes to speak, be listened to, helped, accompanied and oriented in the best way and always in the utmost confidentialitybut they can call family, friends, teachers, to find out how to correctly support the victim because we can all do our part to combat violence.

Postcards will be distributed and posters, made specifically for the event.

It is also always possible to call the number “1522”, National multilingual telephone service, active every day 24 hours a day to give an immediate response to victims of violence while guaranteeing anonymity. More information: on site from 1522 and on the website of Ministry of the Interior.

EVENTS

PARMA DISTRICT – The initiatives and information stands in the District are organized with the involvement of operators from the local health authority and municipalities, representatives of the Carabinieri Command and law enforcement agencies, University of Parma, Anti-Violence Centre, local volunteers, experienced experts



For the week the facades of Health center in viale Basetti e dell’Major Hospital of via Gramsci will be illuminated in red

The emblematic event of the week is represented byinauguration of the red bench against violence against women Monday 27 November all 10.30, in Piazzale Matteotti. Joint initiative promoted by the Municipality of Parma, the University of Parma, the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Parma, voluntary associations. Numerous information stands installers in healthcare facilities: on November 24 at the Health House for children and adolescentsfrom 9 to 11; at the Community House in central Parmafrom 11am to 1pm; at the Management Pavilion of the Ospedale Maggiore, in via Gramsci, from 9am to 1pm Il November 24 at 3pm inGreat hall of the University of Parma the Hospital’s Single Guarantee Committee (CUG) participates in the conference dedicated to the topic of secondary victimization and the social and legal aspects for the protection of women victims of violence, organized by the pedagogy teacher Nadia Monacelli Alla Home of health for children and adolescents for the whole week “The pyramid of violence” will be exhibited created by the guests of the intensive and post-acute therapeutic residence for minors in San Polo, La exhibition “Il Telaio” by the guys from the ARTE group of the Adolescence and Young Age Center and the creative work of the “Yoga Bimbi” group: the underlying theme of the initiatives is the message of respect and acceptance, in order to grow in a world free of violence

Red benches and other symbols will be displayed against violence in many company services of the Integrated Mental Health and Pathological Addictions Department (Intensive and post-acute therapeutic residence for minors in San Polo, Santi day center and mental health center in via Vasari, Center for the diagnosis, treatment and study of communication and socialization disorders, Mental health centers at the Casa della Parma center and Colorno community) dove operators will be available from 22 to 28 November to provide information on the active network in Parma and its province

Youth space, in collaboration with the boys and girls of Toschi High School, presents Saturday 25 November a necklace of 9 podcast by title “Red Signals” – Navigating Toxic Relationships”

On November 16th, at 5pm, ACAV presents the book “Without a mother. Stories of children taken away by the state” at the San Paolo Sala Cecilia Complex, Vicolo della Asse, n.5 in Parma. More info here

November 17, at 5pm, at the Università Popolare Auditorium in Borgo Sorgo 12/a-Parma, public meeting “Gender violence in art”. Info

November 23rd CIGL SPI Parma, in collaboration with ASL, organizes in the Sala B. Trentin, Camera del Lavoro, Via Casati Confalonieri, 5/a, an awareness meeting “I won’t leave you alone: ​​reading, intuiting, understanding the signs of violence” aimed at citizens and trade associations

DISTRICT OF FIDENZA – The initiatives and information stands in the District are organized with the involvement of operators from the Local Health Authority and the Municipalities, representatives of the Carabinieri and Law Enforcement Command, Anti-Violence Centre, Red Cross San Secondo section, Galileo Galilei Institute, Paciolo-D’ Institute Annunzio, 365 times woman Association, Street Education, Center for Families of the District of Fidenza, AISM Association.

In Salsomaggiorein the Community House, on November 21st, at 5pm in the Lorenzini Room, public meeting “Violence experienced, suffered and witnessed: prevention and treatment paths” (download the poster), e on Monday 27th from 10am to 1pm information stand

Il November 22nd in San Secondofrom 9 to 12, awareness event with the young people of the Galileo Galilei Institute e an information stand at the entrance to the Community Housewith readings by the “Mine Vaganti” Association and the display of a red bench

On November 23rd the municipality of Sissa – Trecasali, in the AVIS headquarters, in Piazza Primo Maggio, 1 in Sissa, at 8.30 pm promotes thepublic meeting “Men and gender violence: the LDV Center meets citizens”, within the review “The culture of health”

At Vaio Hospital on November 23rd, from 9am to 1pm, information point under the porticoes of Piazzale delle Rose, with a public moment at 10.30 to present the anti-violence network; in block M, on the 1st floor, the Neurology Unit and the Psychology Unit are organizing an information stand, in collaboration with AISM, on the violence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Events within the Open Week against Violence against Women promoted by Fondazione Onda

November 24th the Municipality of Fidenza in collaboration with the Mental Health Center and the SerDP of Fidenza inaugurates several red benches, with readings of monologues by the students of the 5th B class ofPaciolo-D’Annunzio Institute of Fidenza. In the evening, starting from 6.30 pm, the City Council will take place on the theme “25 November – Celebration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”

In Fidenza, on November 27, from 2pm to 6pm, lo Spazio Giovani will set up an information stand, in via Bacchini n. 18 (theatre square) e from November 22nd to 28th the Mental Health Center in via Berenini he exhibits one red bench

November 30th the Cral Hospital of Vaio, in collaboration with the theater company “The Butterflies, proposes at the Ridotto del Magnani Theatre the show “Everyone sleeps on the hill” directed by Franca Tragni. More info here

On December 1st inauguration of the exhibition “I was dressed like this” at the Jesuit Palace

SOUTH EAST DISTRICT – The initiatives and information stands in the District are organized with the involvement of representatives of the Carabinieri Command, operators from the Local Health Authority and the Municipalities and the Anti-Violence Centre.

Il November 22nd in Collecchioat the Insolito Bar, at 10.30 awareness event “Parole di donna” and November 27thfrom 10 to 12, in the Community House (former Casa della Salute) in Via Berlinguer n. 2 one information stand

In Langhirano, the November 23 from 8.30am to 6pm information stand in the atrium of the Community house

December 11th at the Rocca di Sala Baganzaat 18, public meeting “Violence experienced, suffered and witnessed: prevention and treatment paths”

TARO AND CENO VALLEYS DISTRICT – The initiatives and information stands in the District are organized with the involvement of representatives of the Carabinieri Command, operators of the Local Health Authority and the Municipalities, and of the “Friends of Silvia Mantovani” associations, Punto Blu Monticelli and Centro Antiviolenza Sportello GIADA.

On November 24th in Borgotaro, at the entrance toHospital, from 9am to 1pm, information stand. Event as part of the Open Week against Violence against Women promoted by Fondazione Onda

On November 24th Fornovo, at the Community House, from 9am to 1pm, information stand

November 24th from 8am to 1.30pm training and awareness event “Not only today, if together” with the students of the Zappa Fermi Institute of Higher Education. The initiative will take place tbetween the headquarters of the Institute of Borgotaro and Bedonia.

TRAINING COURSE FOR OPERATORS

Wednesday 20 December, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm, at Vaio Hospital, Room B, training event dedicated to operators of the provincial network “SEXUAL VIOLENCE: reading, intuiting, understanding the signs of violence, diagnosis and treatment paths”.

THE WHITE FLAKES



With the aim of actively involving and raising awareness among the staff of the two healthcare companies on the issue of gender violence, all operators were invited to donate material – ribbons and small safety pins, even used ones – to make the white bows, symbol of the rejection of violence, of solidarity towards those who suffer it and of serious and constant commitment in tackling this scourge. The bows, made with the collected material, will come distributed to citizens and operators for World Day, to promote the culture of respect and reflect on a topic that always requires great collective commitment. The initiative is organized by the Directorate of Social and Health Activities (DASS) in collaboration with the CUG.

