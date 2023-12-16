Home » AUSL | Communication and press
12/15/2023 – With the aim of facilitate accesstherefore offering an additional opportunity to those who wish to undergo the vaccination against covid, the Local Health Authority organizes two open days, with reservations required.

The first appointment is on December 21st in Parmaat the withdrawal point of the Community House in via XXIV Maggio n.63the second is set for Friday December 22nd at the withdrawal point of Vaio health complex (Fidenza), in via Don Tincati n. 5 (body O rooms 507 and 521).

Both open days are aimed at people aged 18 and over and they take place from 2pm to 8pm.

ALL THE INFO HERE

Please remember that it is always possible undergo vaccination against covid by contacting your doctor family doctor and at pharmacy who joined the vaccination campaign. More information

