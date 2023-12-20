AUSL | Communication and press

12/19/2023 – The healthcare companies of Parma organize two new open daysto offer an additional opportunity to those who wish to undergo the vaccination against covidalso considering the positive response recorded in bookings to the two similar initiatives on 21 and 22 December, with all 240 places sold out in a few hours.

For a total of 520 new places availablethe next appointments are for the day of December 23 in Parma, in pavilion 23 (former blood sampling point) of the Ospedale Maggiore with entrance from via Abbeveratoria, the second is scheduled for Friday afternoon December 29th at the withdrawal point of Vaio health complex (Fidenza), in via Don Tincati n. 5 (body O rooms 507 and 521).

Both open days are aimed at people aged 18 and over and for To join, booking is requiredwhich can be done starting Wednesday 20 December, through the usual channels: online, with CUP web for those who have an electronic health record; on the telephone, calling 800.576.128; or by contacting the pharmacies that provide the booking service and the one-stop-CUP offices of the Local Health Authority.

For the best success of the initiatives, it is necessary everyone’s collaboration: citizens are therefore invited to present themselves only with prior bookingto avoid inconvenience and unnecessary waiting.

WHAT BRING THE DAY OF VACCINATION

For vaccination it is necessary to bring with you your identity document and health card, as well as the completed and signed informed consent and medical history forms. These last two documents are available on the website www.ausl.pr.it, on the home page you need to click on the “Anti-covid vaccinations” banner, then on “Anti-covid-19 vaccination forms”.

THE VACCINE

The anti-covid vaccine used is Comirnaty (Pfizer) Omicron XBB.1.5 mRNA approved by Ema and Aifa. Administration is recommended at least 3 months after the last dose, regardless of the number of boosters already carried out, or the last diagnosed infection. The use of this vaccine is also foreseen for those who have never been vaccinated (primary cycle).

Please remember that it is always possible undergo the vaccination against covid by contacting your doctor family doctor and at pharmacy who joined the vaccination campaign. More information

