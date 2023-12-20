AUSL | Communication and press

12/18/2023 – It was signed a new one Memorandum of understanding between Municipality of Parmal’Company USL of Parma and theAgency Parma University Hospital for the resumption of collaboration between paediatricians, librarians and educators in the execution of the project “Born to read”: an action aimed at better managing future co-planning, given the intention of the Parties to continue together in the promotion of reading in the family from birth with coordinated initiatives and events.

The project was presented on Monday 18 December at a press conference by Caterina Bonetticouncilor for the Library System of the Municipality of Parma, Pietro Pellegrinisub health commissioner of the Parma USL Company, who also spoke on behalf of the Parma University Hospital, Gabriella Casellipediatrician of the Parma Local Health Authority, Lucia Gambinidoctor of the Complex Neonatology Structure of the University Hospital, e Michele Corselloresponsible for the library system.

The Municipality of Parmaalready in 2011, had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Local Health Authority of Parma and the Province of Parma in which it was agreed to promote, in their respective areas of competence, actions to support the diffusion of the “Born to Read” project ( NpL).

With this new signature, the Parties undertake, with increasingly incisive actions, through a multi-professional approach that involves all the signatories of the agreement to support and strengthen, among families and parents, shared reading as a fundamental factor of development balanced and harmonious affective and cognitive.

The Municipality of Parma, on the basis of its long and qualified experience in offering early childhood reading services, it is committed to promoting the NpL Project among the families of newborns, both in terms of information and communication and in terms of technical support documentaries, supporting collaboration between Health Protection Agencies, Libraries, Educational Services, Family Centers and Associations, in a network perspective for the development of common initiatives. It also undertakes to adopt the Born to Read program within the offerings of Libraries, 0-6 year old educational services and Family Centres, encouraging the use of public spaces for carrying out actions; to promote the training and updating of library staff, including those of provincial municipalities, healthcare and socio-educational staff and volunteers on topics and contents of interest for the promotion of reading in the first years of children’s lives. Finally, it is committed to carrying out activities to promote early reading in the family, particularly dedicated to children between 0 and 6 years old, with special attention to the themes of integration, multiculturalism and accessibility; to increase, in its services, the documentary heritage deemed suitable for the purposes of the program.

Health companies undertake to involve paediatricians (family, community, hospital departments) and other healthcare professionals (neuropsychiatrists, midwives, nursing staff, physiotherapists, speech therapists, psychologists, educators etc.), responsible for the care of the child, in promoting the Born to Read program in different care contexts and in initiatives to promote health and physical-psychological well-being. The operators will propose themselves as promoters and raise awareness of the practice of reading at an early age in families, also through communication and training activities, in the following locations, in particular:

Birth Points (Vaio Hospital and University Hospital): display of posters in strategic points of the departments: multilingual AUSL with information and multilingual Parmaa Libraries; inclusion in the discharge letter of both the nursery and the Neonatology department of the sheet with the information in the language.

Women’s Health (USL Company): display of posters at strategic points of the service: multilingual AUSL with information in all the offices of the province and multilingual in the Parma Libraries.

Family Paediatricians (USL Company): display of posters in strategic points of the waiting rooms of the clinics: multilingual AUSL with information and multilingual of the Parma Libraries with information, the latter only for family pediatricians in Parma; administration and/or possibly reinforcement of the Born to Read message during health assessments.

Community Paediatrics (USL Company): display of posters in strategic points of the waiting rooms: multilingual AUSL with information and multilingual Parma Libraries. The healthcare companies also undertake to provide training to their staff.

The establishment of a Coordination table composed of at least 3 members appointed by the respective bodies, with the task of evaluating, programming, planning and monitoring NpL activities.