AUSL | Communication and press

12/19/2023 – The first opened on Wednesday 19 December at Maggiore Assistance and Emergency Center (CAU) of the district of Parma. The new service indicated by the Emilia-Romagna Region to strengthen the healthcare offer in the area.

L’ambulatorio Cau, open 24 hours a day it is currently located in the outpatient area of ​​the Emergency Department and belongs to the inter-company Emergency and Urgency department of the Parma University Hospital, in close connection with the local and hospital services.

“We strongly wanted to open before the Christmas holidays – sbends the health director and director of the emergency department Sandra Rossi – to offer an additional offer as soon as possible to those who come to our facilities looking for a treatment response. So allow me to thank the doctor Annalisa Volpi, an anesthesiologist and territorial emergency contact person for the department who followed the entire project. For this first month of startup – specifies Rossi – the placement of the Cau is on an experimental basis within the outpatient area of ​​the Emergency Department, precisely because it is part of a major project to reorganize the emergency and urgent activities integrated into the overall system of local care throughout our province. A plan that also included a reorganization and complete redevelopment of spaces and structures for our hospital. With the end of the redevelopment works between the end of January and the beginning of February, the Cau will be transferred to larger, contiguous areas in close connection with the Emergency Room but with more distinct routes”.

There are few changes in this first phase. Citizens will access the Cau directly from the entrance to the Emergency Room in via Abbeveratoia. After an initial assessment, the nursing staff will be able to confirm access to the Cau to the patient or direct them immediately to the Emergency Department once they have entered. But the Cau is not only integration between operators and structures, but also and above all clinical-instrumental integration. All tests carried out at the Cau will also be visible to the emergency room doctors; there will therefore be no need to redo the tests already carried out during the first intake, in case of access to hospital departments.

“With the opening of the Cau today in Parma, on 28 December at the Vaio hospital in Fidenza, on 15 January in Fornovo and on the 18th in Langhirano, on the impulse and in complete synergy with our region, we are starting an overall reorganization of the emergency urgency – concludes the General Director and Extraordinary Commissioner of the Local Health Authority Massimo Fabi. – We decline the overall reform of our region with all the local particularities. This was possible thanks to the integration and unification of many health services. I really want to thank one by one all the operators involved, the general practitioners and all the healthcare staff who gave their availability to this new challenge. A team effort achieved thanks to the healthcare, administrative and healthcare profession departments, the primary care department and the Local Health Authority districts. My most sincere thanks go to the entire health system of this province.”

