AUSL | Communication and press

26/12/2023 – Thursday 28 Decemberopens in Vaio health complex, in via Don Tincati n. 5, the first CAU – Assistance and Emergency Center – of the province of Parma. The new Center is dedicated to answering the urgent and non-serious health needswith the aim of offering citizens a qualified service in a short time.

Access to the service is direct and in this first start-up phase, the entrance is the same as the emergency room (PS). The works to adapt the structure adjacent to the PS are being completed, therefore shortly the Vaio CAU will have a dedicated entrance. Right from the start, citizens who turn to the new service will find it specially trained medical and nursing staff to guarantee quick and appropriate management, relieving the emergency room where only the most serious cases will be sent.

The Vaio CAU is the second opened in our province, after the Center opened in Parma at the Maggiore hospital last 19 December. Already in the first days of the new year, the Fornovo CAU will also come into operationstarting January 15th and CAU of Langhirano on the 18th, both in dedicated rooms, near the Community Houses.

During 2024, other openings are planned, in each of the 4 health districts, as these are proximity services, therefore spread across the provincial territory.

Here is all the info on the CAU

