10/02/2023  – Come prevent cardiovascular disease, from a correct and balanced diet, to moderate and regular physical activity. But also know what are the symptoms that should not be underestimatedwhen and which checks are useful to do and what are the treatments available for the heart health. These and more are the information that citizens can ask the cardiologists at the Vaio hospital, Monday 13 February from 10 to 12by calling the toll-free number 800.05.22.33.

The Cardiology and Intensive Care Unit of the Vaio Hospital adheres to the initiative “Cardiology open 2023”, organized by ANMCO, the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists and by the Foundation for your heart – HCF onlus. In the week from 12 to 19 February, the toll-free number 800.05.22.33 is active, from 10 to 12 and from 14 to 16; telephone calls are transferred territorially, i.e. by connecting the call to the nearest cardiologist. Together with the many professionals who have joined throughout Italy, the doctors of the Vaio hospital answer the calls on Monday 13 February, from 10 to 12.

“Once again this year we are happy to join the “Open Cardiologie” initiative – John explains Tortorelladirector of the UO of Cardiology and coronary intensive care at the Vaio Hospital –. The cardiologist plays a fundamental role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and in the control of risk factors. But to keep the heart healthy, the patient’s cooperation is essential. Telephone counseling – underlines Tortorella – is therefore a good opportunity to increase this awareness in citizens”.

