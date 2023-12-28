AUSL | Communication and press

12/28/2023 – Opened this morning Assistance and emergency center (CAU) in Fidenzathe new structure for urgent and non-serious health problems of the population of the district, activated in the healthcare complex of Vaio Hospital.

With the aim of offering citizens a qualified service in a short time, the Fidenza CAU is operational with direct access seven days out of seven on 24 oreand in this first start-up phase the entrance is the same as the emergency room (PS) of Vaio in via don Tincati 5. The one in Fidenza is the second assistance and emergency center in the province after the activation of the CAU of Parma on 19 December last at the PS Maggiore. From opening until mid-afternoon, they were 14 patients were followed from the assistance and emergency center of Fidenza.

Together with the extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority and general director of the Parma University Hospital Massimo Fabithe mayor of Fidenza was present today at the launch of the new CAU Andrea Massarithe deputy mayor David Malvisithe councilor for social policies Alessia Frangipanethe health sub-commissioner of the Local Health Authority Pietro Pellegrinithe director of the Fidenza District Andrea Deolmithe director of the Vaio emergency room Roberto Fiorinithe Presidio director doctor Francesca Spagnolithe manager of the hospital’s Health Professions Monica Abbatiello and the coordinator Caterina Ferri.

The current location of the Center is temporary because the works to adapt the permanent location adjacent to the PS are being completed, to allow the CAU of Fidenza to soon have a dedicated entrance. Citizens who turn to the new service find specially trained medical and nursing staff for quick and appropriate management, so as to direct only the most serious cases to the emergency room.

In the new year the Fornovo CAU will also come into operation (on January 15) and that of Langhirano (the 18th). With the opening of the CAU, the already significant offer of health facilities in the provincial territory gets rich thus new services. Among these, it should be remembered that i general practitioners I am the first point of reference for health needs, including urgent but not serious, of the population. However, for health emergencies, i.e. when the life and safety of the person is at risk, it is necessary call 118 or contact Emergency room.

WHAT IS THE CAU: all the useful information

Share this: Facebook

X

