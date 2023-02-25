02/25/2023 – After 19 months of activitycon over 304,500 doses of vaccine against coronavirus administered, today February 25, the vaccination hub in via Mantova closes.

Opened in the former press center of the Gazzetta Group on 1 August 2021, the center, in the midst of the vaccination campaign, was operational from 7.30 to 23.30, 7 days a week, with 16 clinics, to carry out up to 2,000 doses of vaccine per day .

“I thank the Gazzetta di Parma Group and the Parma Union of Industrialists – says Maximus Fabiextraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority and general manager of the Parma University Hospital – for granting the premises in via Mantova free of charge capable of hosting the massive activity necessary to vaccinate the population: a decisive contribution to the achievement of the significant results achieved. Sincere thanks also go to the Volunteers of Seirs Croce Gialla for the guaranteed welcome and accompaniment service”.

To Fabi’s words, we add the thanks of Paul Cozzolinodirector of the Department of Public Health e Anthony Balestrinodirector of the Parma District of the Ausl. “If we are here today – goes on Cozzolino – it is because the scientific and technological challenge has been won, it has been a continuous challenge. The lesson is to continue to keep professionalism high”. “A multi-professional body, of doctors, nurses, professionals, with commendable dedication – remember Hand crossbow – has created an efficient and effective network to counter the virus”.

Satisfied with the results obtained Cesare Azzali, director of the Parma Union of Industrialists. “Local companies – highlights the director – they are a community of people and in that moment of emergency we all felt the need to give our contribution to a collective effort, to ensure that an answer was found, and now there is satisfaction with the results”.

“This is the conclusion of a journey – adds Pierluigi Spagoni, Chief Executive Officer of the Gazzetta di Parma Group – the most important thing is to know that there are numbers today that have brought security to the overall social-health situation”.

“It was an amazing experience – finally emphasizes Luigi Iannaccone, president of the Seirs Yellow Cross Association of Parma – with about 200 volunteers, fully committed to helping the population, and in particular the weakest”.

Having carried out the largest mass vaccination in health history and having overcome the critical and emergency phase of the pandemic, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus enters an ordinary phase. For this reason, they close the vaccination hub set up at Parma at the former press center of the Gazzetta Group in via Mantova and the vaccination center in the premises of the Avis of Borgotaro. A Marchthe administrations continue in the offices of the Auslin the clinics of the family doctors and in pharmacy who have given availability.

In particular, regarding the offices of the Auslwith the closure of the two centers in the Parma district, the activity will be ensured for Ljubljana – San Lazzaro Community House (Parma), while in the Valli Taro and Ceno district in the clinics in via Benefattori in Borgotaro. In the South-East district and in the Fidenza district, the administrations continue, respectively, in the outpatient clinics of the Health House of Langhirano of via Roma and al Vaio health complex in via Don Tincati.

“I express my sincere thanks to Avis di Borgotaro in the person of its President Valentino Delmaestro – resumes Fabi – for having made the premises available since the start of the vaccination campaign, making the service available to mountain citizens. Once again, volunteering has brought significant added value to healthcare activities, working in close synergy with the Company”.

A NEW NUMBER TO BOOK BOOSTER DOSES

From March 1stchange the number to book the administration of booster doses against the coronavirus for those who have from 12 years old. The new number is 800.576.128, active from Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 19, Saturday from 7.30 to 13.30. The new number replaces 800.608.062. Please remember that it is possible to book an appointment for booster doses also at the single counters CUP of the Ausl (Cup services in the pharmacy are excluded) and with the Electronic Health Record (for those who have activated it).

Reservation is not necessary for those starting the primary vaccination cycle, therefore for those who undergo the administration of the first and second dose. These citizens are advised to to verify opening days and hours of vaccination centres, available here