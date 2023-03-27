27/03/2023 – Proceed on process of unification of the two Health Trusts – AUSL and University Hospital – with the establishment of the single provincial coordination of hospital facilities in the province of Parma. Just as the integration of administrative and technical support processes is already a reality, after the go-ahead given at the end of 2022 by the Social and Health Territorial Conference, the process of integration of hospital pathwayswith the aim of guaranteeing increasingly flexible activities with respect to the diversified and growing needs.

Appointed by Massimo Fabi, general manager of the University Hospital and Extraordinary Commissioner of the Local Health Authority, to lead this process is Anthony Balestrinochosen for his many years of proven professional experience.

Balestrino, among the numerous positions he has taken on, was general manager of the Local Health Authority of breaking latest news, medical director of the Parma University Hospital, medical director of the Local Health Authority hospital unit and director of the Parma district, the latter position which keeps. In his role as coordinator, Balestrino helps outline the path towards the unification of the two companies, starting with the integration of hospital pathways through the definition of objectives, actors, themes and operating methods. A path that involves the Maggiore hospital in Parma, that of Vaio in Fidenza and Santa Maria di Borgotaro, a provincial hospital system with a total of 1,400 beds.

“The basic idea – explains the new coordinator Hand crossbow – is to create clinical networks within our province supported by professionals who move to safely provide services in the three hospitals Maggiore in Parma, Vaio in Fidenza and Santa Maria di Borgotaro, thus offering an increasingly qualified and closer service to the needs of citizens”.