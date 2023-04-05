Home Health AUSL | Communication and press
04/04/2023 – Continue the collaboration between the Parma Local Health Authority and CePDI – Provincial Documentation Center for school, work and social integration – who today sign a new convention for the years 2023-2024.

Tuesday 4th April presentation of the agreementin the presence of the Extraordinary Commissioner for the Parma Local Health Authority Massimo Fabi e you Anahi AlzapiediDirector of Social-Health Activities, for the President’s CePDI Danilo Amadeiof the Director Massimo Parmigiani and psychologists Bianca Maria Acito e Alessandra Biancardi.

“The health service and the school – he has declared Massimo Fabiextraordinary commissioner AUSL of Parma – are fundamental and must meet the citizens, starting with those who are most in need. This takes the form of the agreement between Ausl and Cepdi, with technological supports and tools for children and young people, so that the school is truly inclusive.”

“Fostering inclusion, to eliminate possible discrimination, making the necessary tools available to those in difficulty: this is the commitment we renew with the agreement – has explained Danilo Amadei, CePDI president – The institutions work together, so that no one is excluded from exercising the right to study.”

This is an agreement whose purpose is the improvementboth in quantity and quality, gods health and social services for students with disabilities and specific learning disabilitiesalso facilitating it access and usability by this type of user.

In detail, the CePDI undertakes to deliver custom support and accompanying the use of information technology to promote scholastic learning and self-study, as part of the diagnostic-habilitation pathways within the competence of the AUSL. In addition, it is provided operator support of neuropsychiatry and school operators, to give pupils and parents information on aids and the most adequate IT resources (e.g. digital books, speech synthesis, learning and mapping software, etc.) compared to the diagnostic evaluations performed. The agreement with the Ausl provides for the organization of information meetings in the four social and health districts, to present the services included in the agreement to the referents of the schools and to the referents of child neuropsychiatry.

The USL Company provides useful operators to assist interventions, as well as a contribution for the activity covered by the agreement 15,000 euros annually.

ACTIVITY 2018-2022

Over the past five years, there have been various activities envisaged by the agreement which is now being renewed, for the implementation of integrated interventions to improve the quality and appropriateness of school inclusion. In particular, the Center ensured consultancy activities aimed at teachers, families and pupils on the subject of specific learning disabilities (dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, dysorthography), both on theoretical (definition and general characteristics) and regulatory aspects, and on teaching strategies, dispensatory measures and compensatory tools.
The consultancy activities did not stop even during the period of closure due to covid: on the contrary, new ways were found to continue with the work, offering remote interviews on free platforms (which continue even today, to respond to the needs of people residing in locations more distant from the headquarters of the Centre, such as mountain areas).

Il “New technologies laboratory” of the CePDI has numerous commercial and free software that are tested directly by the students, with the supervision and support of expert personnel, who help families and children to identify the most suitable tools for their needs and install the free software. Usually, each request for advice from parents follows a path structured as follows: first contact by telephone or e-mail with collection of basic information; connection with the other actors involved (teachers, school educators, social and health workers, etc.); appointment with the pupil’s parents for a medical history interview and having read the documentation relating to the pupil; individual path on the use of the most suitable IT tools (five or more meetings). User submissions to CePDI they are carried out by schools, as well as by health professionals (child neuropsychiatrists and speech therapists).

Consulting data from 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2022 (data source Cepdi)

Parma

Confidence

South East

Taro-Ceno valleys

TOTAL

2018

325

55

100

20

500

2019

375

30

65

15

485

2020

275

10

30

10

325

2021

275

15

55

25

370

2022

270

45

25

5

345

The number of consultations does not correspond to the number of users (each request corresponds to an average number of five consultations at the Centre, by telephone or by e-mail).

