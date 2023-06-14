AUSL | Communication and press | Mental health

14/06/2023 – Andrea Panizzi and the new president of the User and Family Committee – CUF – of the integrated mental health-pathological addictions assistance department of the Local Health Authority of Parma. Elected on 31 May, Panizzi, former vice president of the Và Pensiero association, takes the baton from Mario Di Egidio.

Best wishes for a good job to the new President, come from Peter Pellegrinidirector of the integrated mental health-pathological addictions care department, who at the same time thanks Di Egidio for the important activity carried out.

Formally born in March 2010, the CUF is composed by voluntary associations engaged in the areas of mental health, adult psychiatry, childhood and adolescent neuropsychiatry, pathological addictions, with the objective of realizing the participation of citizens and users in places and care services. The task of the CUF is to detect the quality of mental health services and propose any improvements from the point of view of patients and their families. The action of the CUF is also dedicated to the promotion of the rights of mentally ill people and the fight against stigma. The President of the CUF is a member of the Regional Consultation for Mental Health, a body with the task of monitoring the implementation of the Regional Implementation Plan for Mental Health and of expressing evaluations and proposals on the planning of services at regional and national level.

In Parma, the associations are part of the CUF: Va Pensiero, Let’s walk together, On the wings of minds, Untied, Living, Letter 27, Ithaca, Casaperta, The blue circle, Traveling, the Committee for the defense of psychic patients, ARAP (association for the reform of psychiatric assistance), ANFFAS ( national association of intellectual and relational disabled), AL-ANON (family members of alcoholics) and AA (alcoholics anonymous). The secretariat of the CUF is at the Casa della Salute Parma center, in Largo N. Palli n. 1; e-mail: [email protected] – ​​telephone: 0521.396628.