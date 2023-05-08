AUSL Modena – 5 May, World Midwifery Day

“Together again: obstetric care from evidence to reality” is the title of World Midwifery Day 2023; also the Local Health Authority of Modena, with all its obstetric staff, supports the initiative together with women and communities with pride and awareness of how fundamental it is throughout the world to ensure adequate obstetric care, in order to achieve and ensure the best health outcomes of women, of

unborn children and families.

This year, together with the Midwives of the Ausl, we wanted to highlight the reality of obstetric care, in fact, the presence of this professional in the various healthcare contexts with a multiplicity of shots that represent roles and services. With a common trait, the closeness to the person and his need for health.