AUSL Modena – 5 May, World Midwifery Day

“Together again: obstetric care from evidence to reality” is the title of World Midwifery Day 2023; also the Local Health Authority of Modena, with all its obstetric staff, supports the initiative together with women and communities with pride and awareness of how fundamental it is throughout the world to ensure adequate obstetric care, in order to achieve and ensure the best health outcomes of women, of
unborn children and families.
This year, together with the Midwives of the Ausl, we wanted to highlight the reality of obstetric care, in fact, the presence of this professional in the various healthcare contexts with a multiplicity of shots that represent roles and services. With a common trait, the closeness to the person and his need for health.
In the Clinic, the midwives deal with cervical cancer screening, reproductive health of adolescents and young people, and promote health education and promotion interventions in the area, especially within schools. They play a fundamental role in the birth process: welcoming and taking charge of the woman, clinical check-ups during pregnancy, courses accompanying the birth, support in the postnatal period and breastfeeding, as well as accompanying the woman in rehabilitation problems of the pelvic floor.
“At the center there is always the woman, with her child, her family, in the marvelous uniqueness that each one represents: it is what we strive every day in our work to safeguard, protect and enhance – comment the Midwives Ausl – in the many contexts, a single goal, to ensure the best assistance to our citizens and their children”.