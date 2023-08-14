AUSL Modena – A project under evaluation with the mayors and no changes to the emergency room and hospital. We are working on strengthening assistance thanks to interventions such as the new Emergency Medicine and the new Semi-intensive Care, and services such as community nursing and the future Community House, to respond to the new needs of citizens

Contrary to what one would like to think, no cut was approved in the last district committee, but instead part of the provincial emergency-urgency reorganization project was presented with the aim of launching, together with the mayors, an in-depth analysis of the network of emergency vehicles in order to make it more performing and efficientalso given the known lack of personnel, making full use of the resources present and putting them even more at the service of the district system.

The nursing car mentioned has nothing to do with the Emergency Room, which indeed, since the arrival of the new primary school, has seen an important reorganization with also the establishment of the ambulatory for white codes, which has made it possible to improve the management of patients, and the start of work in the sub-intensive area and emergency medicine, fully underway, such as those of the future Community House; the launch, among the first districts to start, of the Territorial Operations Center and the introduction of community nursing services demonstrate the extensive planning existing in Mirandola. All interventions that place the hospital and the district in a phase of consolidation and certainly not depopulation, with another objective, to make them attractive for health professionals.

The proposal under evaluation, i.e. the elimination of the night schedule of an emergency vehicle which intervened on a very small number of highly serious codes (about 2% last year of its total interventions), is motivated by the possibility of a more efficient management of such cases through the other means already present in the area. The self-medication also remains fully active on Mirandola, without any modification with respect to this service. The evaluation, as always, is to make the health network more efficient and responsive to needs, without in the least affecting the level of assistance in the area in terms of quality and timeliness of assistance, which remains the primary objective of the health company .