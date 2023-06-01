Home » AUSL Modena – Adolescents and adults in comparison, in Formigine the last stage of the cycle of meetings “CollaborATIONS”
The first edition of the cycle of meetings closes in Formigine “Collaborations”. The appointments are intended for families, teachers, social, health, educational and scholastic operators (first and second grade secondary school) interested in understanding and reflecting on the world of adolescence and the phenomenon of ‘social retreat’: kids who voluntarily abandon friendships, school and all social contacts to lock themselves up in their room.

The last workshop, as always free, is scheduled for Tuesday 6 June, from 18.30 to 20.30, at the ‘Villa Bianchi’ Family Center in via Landucci 1/A in Casinalbo. Speakers Laura Turuani, psychologist and psychotherapist of “The Minotaur” and the sociologist Stefano Laffi.

To participate, it is recommended to write an email to [email protected] indicating the number of interested persons.

What is the Social Retreat

The phenomenon of social withdrawal is an increasingly widespread manifestation of suffering among adolescents who tend to increasingly reduce friendships and over time also their attendance at social and scholastic contexts, sometimes ending up shutting themselves up in their room. Contact with real people is often replaced with frantic web activity that includes playing video games, watching movies and a variety of virtual contacts.
In some cases, the sleep-wake rhythm is reversed, so that children sleep during the day and stay awake at night.

All information on Ritiro Sociale and the RI-SO Project is available on the page www.ausl.mo.it/ritiro-sociale

