AUSL Modena – Adult-children dialogue and well-being of adolescents, the ‘CollaborATIONS’ initiative arrives in Mirandola

The initiative on the project RI-SO (Social Retreat) promoted by the Local Health Authority of Modena, in collaboration with the Center for Families of the Unione Comuni Modena Nord Area (UCMAN) aims to raise awareness of this phenomenon of adolescent discomfort by promoting dialogue, sharing of experiences and the stimulation of ideas that can relate the world of school and the world of the family.

Both events will be held in UCMAN family center in Mirandola, in viale Italia 64. On May 23, it will be possible to participate both in presence and online and Anna Arcari, psychologist and psychotherapist of the Minotaur Institute of Analysis of Affective Codes in Milan will intervene. On May 30, the meeting is scheduled for face-to-face only and will be attended by Nicole Bedetti psychologist of the RI-SO project of the Modena Local Health Authority and Lorenzo Bergamini psychologist of the UCMAN Center for Families.

“CollaborATIONS is a cycle of meetings designed as an opportunity for shared reflection between adults who accompany them in their growth – declares Nicole Bedetti, coordinator of the Ri-So project for the North Area – We think it is important to stop, make room for different points of view and build meanings around what happens to the kids, even when they go through difficult and tiring moments. The dialogue between parents, teachers and social workers is also a decisive junction in dealing with the complexity of the Social Retreat”.

The meetings are free, to participate it is recommended to send a message to the Whatsapp number 3397262830 or write an email to [email protected] indicating the number of interested persons.