AUSL Modena – Adult-children dialogue and well-being of adolescents, the ‘CollaborATIONS’ initiative arrives in Vignola

After the success of the appointments in the other Districts of the province, on Monday 8 May, from 7 to 9 pm, the “CollaborATIONS” initiative stops in Vignola. The meeting, aimed at families, teachers, health and social workers, scholastics and citizens, is part of the awareness and prevention process of the project on social withdrawal active in the province. Organized by the Modena Local Health Authority in collaboration with youth policy operators and the Vignola Center for Families, the event, which will be held at the ‘Primo Levi’ Institute in Vignola, stems from the desire to reflect together to promote the culture of dialogue, gather food for thought, share knowledge, stimulate innovative ideas, address concrete and important issues concerning the well-being of adolescents and their life contexts. Guest of the evening will be Anna Arcari, psychologist and psychotherapist of the Institute of Analysis of Affective Codes Minotauro in Milan.

“The appointment will be an opportunity to ask ourselves how our boys and girls are doing – declares Elena Odorici, coordinator of the Ri-So Project for the Southern Area -. We will reflect on emotions such as anxiety, sadness and desire for socializing, but we will also ask ourselves how we adults are and what we can do together to open up and explore the relationships between these two worlds”.

To participate it is recommended to send a message to the WhatsApp number 3469491755 or write an email to [email protected] indicating the number of interested persons.