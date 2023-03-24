After the greetings of the mayor of Polinago, Gian Domenico Tomei, it was the new Director of the Pavullo health district, Massimo Brunetti, who presented the services and welfare innovations alongside the citizens. Accompanying him, to tell the details of the individual actions, were the Director of the Department of Primary Care Anna Franzelli, the Director of Care of the District of Pavullo Daniela Altariva, the Coordinator of Home Care Barbara Fogliani and Michela Camatti, Coordinator of the Casa della Community of the District of Pavullo.

Nicolò Bonacorsi, community nurse from the Polinago area, also spoke during the evening, a reference professional figure who ensures assistance at different levels of complexity, in collaboration with all the professionals present in the community, starting from general practitioners, physiotherapists, social workers and specialists. As told by Bonacorsi, a personalized care plan is prepared for each patient and therefore aimed at an overall management, which ranges from prevention, to treatment and rehabilitation aspects.

The public meeting was also attended by Chiara Galli, Coordinator of the Memory Gyms project, which in the coming months will be implemented in the Polinago area with the contribution of volunteers, as is already the case in other municipalities in the Frignano area.

Finally, the President of AVAP of Polinago Giuseppe Cassanelli and the Medical Director Giovanni Franchini also took part in the evening, illustrating the great contribution that the voluntary association provides to the community.