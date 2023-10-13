AUSL Modena – Anti Covid vaccination, from 16 October

Local health authority in the field with general practitioners. It will be the main channel for administration together with the pharmacies participating in the vaccination campaign and community paediatrics. It starts with the frail in residential homes for the elderly and those over 80

The first doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have arrived in Modena in recent days and will be used as a booster starting next year. October 16ththe date also chosen for the start of the influenza vaccinationwhich could be administered together to the anti Covid vaccine.

As has happened in the past, it will be fundamental synergy with general practitionerswhich represent the main reference for the patient and the collaboration with local pharmacies.

The first delivery of vaccine will be followed by new arrivals in October destined for our province: this is the new formulation of the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer) Omicron XBB.1.5 approved by Ema and Aifa and intended, with different concentrations, both for adults (aged 12 and over) and to children (from 6 months to 11 years).

The booster shot with Pfizer’s updated vaccine usually has a valid for 12 months. It is recommended 6 months after the last dose of Covid vaccine received or since the last infection (the date of the positive diagnostic test is valid), regardless of the number of previous events (doses received or diagnosis of infection).

If vaccination is necessary before 6 months due to clinical evaluations or other reasons, there must be a gap of at least 3 months from the most recent anti-COVID vaccine dose.

The objective of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, as highlighted by the Circular of the Ministry of Health, is to reduce mortalitythe hospitalizations and severe forms of Covid-19, in elderly and highly frail people and protect pregnant women and healthcare workers

Methods and recipients

From 16 October it will therefore be possible to get vaccinated – the administration date will be set on the basis of the availability of doses – through the usual channels: general practitioners, community paediatrics, affiliated pharmacies that participate in the vaccination campaign.



All vaccination information will always be available on the page www.ausl.mo.it/vaccino-covid

As anticipated, the Local Health Authority of Modena will also make use of the precious collaboration of general practitioners for this vaccination campaign, who, due to their widespread distribution throughout the territory, will be able to guarantee the necessary communication to their patients, informing them and offering them vaccination in proactively, also by virtue of the relationship of trust that binds them to their patients and the knowledge of their clinical history.

The same doctors will be fundamental in strengthening the usual anti-flu vaccination, also starting on October 16th. An advantage will be the possibility, as also indicated by the Region in recent days, to preferentially carry out the two vaccinations at the same time.

In the next few days we will begin vaccinating more fragile or more at risk population:

– residents in the Cra/RSA

– health and socio-health workers responsible for providing assistance in hospitals, in the local area and in long-term care facilities

– people over 80

– people with marked impairment of the immune system and their cohabitants

– minors from 6 months of age to 16 years in frail conditions (at community paediatrics)

The updated vaccines will be offered progressively and as a priority to the categories of citizens identified in the Ministerial Circular, including: people over 60; frail aged between 6 months and 59 years; women who are in any trimester of pregnancy or in the postpartum period including breastfeeding women; medical students, health professions students carrying out internships in healthcare facilities and all healthcare and socio-healthcare personnel in training.

Those who do not fall into the categories identified by the Ministry, but still wish to be vaccinated against Covid, will be able to do so at a later time, between November and December.

