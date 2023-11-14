Home » AUSL Modena – “Between play and work, this is how our life has changed”, in Mirandola the Autism Fund gives life to 5 projects for the inclusion of children with autistic disorder
Changes and new opportunities for life, socialization, inclusion and training courses with the acquisition of new skills. All thanks to the commitment of voluntary associations Of the territory, Anffas Mirandola, ManiTese, La Bella Sfilza and InTandemwhich in recent days together with the Local Health Authority of Modena and the Municipalities of the Mirandola District have signed the agreement for the assignment and distribution of the funding provided by the National Autism Fund. The signing of the agreement is the result of a co-programming work which involved the socio-health area of ​​the Mirandola District, the Planning Office and the professionals of Mental Health and Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry, a synergy that has made it possible to develop projects that take into consideration the priorities of the territory, crossing the needs represented by user and family associations and at the same time enhancing the specificities of the various Third Sector bodies present in the local context.

And the National Autism Fund itself is the instrument that is allowing these projects dedicated to children and adults with autism spectrum disorder to develop and take shape: for this year in the Mirandola area they were awarded over 140 thousand eurosof which a portion (20% by law) is allocated to care allowances, while the remaining part will be used to support educational projects carried out with trained and specialized personnel specially selected by the associations themselves.

There are five projects that fall within this context and which represent real life goals for many young and old on the autistic spectrum: edited by Anffas Mirandola la Frolleriaa laboratory started last March for the production of baked products, and the project Videogames are good, in collaboration with the GamersArena association; edited by La Bella Sfilza restaurant namesake of Santa Caterina di Concordia; The ceramic workshop proposed by ManiTese in Finale Emilia and the meetings of parent training the InTandem.

“The National Autism Fund is a very important support for these associations – underline Annamaria Ferraresi, Director of the Mirandola District, and Luana Reggiani, Head of socio-health integration of the Modena Local Health Authority –, a driving force that allows the entire socio-health network of the territory to carry out fundamental projects for the psychophysical development of children with autism. Inclusion and training courses were the guidelines that guided us in the co-construction work together with the Planning Office and the third sector realities, in the interest of the children and their families. Making the activities of these projects known externally is important because they concretely represent the work that healthcare and social services have been carrying out for years, with results that give satisfaction primarily to people with autism and their families”.

