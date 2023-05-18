AUSL Modena – Blue Cross and Red Cross enter the Emergency Room for concrete support to patients between tests and visits

And now we are starting with a new project, which represents an evolution of the initiative called “Break the wait”, unfortunately interrupted due to the pandemic emergency, which aimed to offer hospitality and provide information on access routes to the services of the hospital, bringing comfort to the people present in the waiting room of the Emergency Department and their families. From today, the support guaranteed by volunteers becomes even more concrete, entering the corridors and clinics of the PS at the service of citizens, who will be taken by the hand and accompanied in the prescribed diagnostic procedure.

(In the photo: the group with health workers and volunteers from the two associations in front of the Emergency Department)

“I am really proud of this new initiative – explains Stefania Ascari, Director of the Carpi District –, which goes from the point of view of an increasingly important humanization of care in today’s society. The presence of volunteers in all of our healthcare contexts is invaluable: this activity in the Emergency Department allows us to provide further qualified support to the patient in a delicate moment. The whole service in general will benefit, helping to create a relaxed and collaborative atmosphere. I sincerely thank the Blue Cross and the Italian Red Cross for their commitment and for the support they continue to guarantee on a daily basis to the health of the area”.