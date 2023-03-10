Public meeting in Camposanto to present some important news in the health care offer in the area. The appointment with “New services for new needs. From the activation of the Community Nursing Point to the assistance courses of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital”organized by the Municipality of Camposanto and the Local Health Authority of Modena, is for Wednesday 15 March, at 8.45 pm, in the Ariston multipurpose room in via Roma 10.

At the opening, greetings from Angiolina Parigi, President of Avis of Camposanto who made the premises available, and speeches from the Mayor of Camposanto Monja Zaniboni and the new Director of the Mirandola Health District Annamaria Ferraresi.

Afterwards, the assistance paths of two services of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital, Orthopedics and Pneumology, will be studied in depth, in the presence of the two Directors, Dr. Calogero Alfonso and Dr. Alessandro Andreani, and the activity of the Point of Community Nursing which will be activated in these days in Camposanto, by the Community Nurse Rosa Lopopolo and the General Practitioner Andrea Melloni.