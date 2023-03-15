Home Health AUSL Modena – Cardiology of Mirandola, Carlo Ratti appointed head physician
AUSL Modena – Cardiology of Mirandola, Carlo Ratti appointed head physician

Ratti was already at the helm of the department as an acting employee since June 2021, following the transformation into a Mirandolese Complex Structure.

For the Mirandola Hospital, this is the sixth appointment among the vacant primary doctors in the space of three years, after those of Stefano Sassi (Surgery), Alessandro Ferrari (Obstetrics and Gynecology), Calogero Alfonso (Orthopedics and Traumatology), Alessandro Andreani ( Pneumology) and Elena Grossi (Emergency Room).

Carlo Ratti, 48 years old, is a surgeon specialist in Cardiology. Milanese by birth, graduated in 2000 and specialized in Cardiology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, in 2004 he obtained the fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the Tulane University of New Orleans (USA) and in 2008 the II level master’s degree in cardiology pediatrics at the University of Bologna. Author and co-author of numerous papers in national and international cardiology journals, he is a lecturer at national cardiology courses and congresses. From 2006 to 2013 he worked as a medical director at the Cardiology Operative Unit of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola and subsequently at the Cardiology Operative Unit of the Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi. In June 2021 he was appointed acting manager of the Cardiology Complex Structure of Santa Maria Bianca, a role officially assumed following the completion of the insolvency procedure.

“We wish Dr. Ratti a good job – says Romana Bacchi, Health Director of the Local Health Authority of Modena –, whose appointment confirms and certifies the Company’s commitment in the process of consolidating Mirandola health care, which is also carried out through the recognition of the commitment and skills of the professionals who work there. Primary schools represent an important part of this process, which also includes structural and technological investments, for an increasingly quality offer that meets the health needs of citizens”.

