AUSL Modena – Carpi at the national summits of Sports Cardiology: Dr. Patrizi president of the Italian Society

The election, which took place in recent days on the sidelines of the congress which was held in Rome in the presence of 350 of the approximately 1,200 registered members, represents a very high level recognition not only for the professionalism of Doctor Patrizi, but also for the work carried out by entire department directed by Dr. Stefano Cappelli and in particular for the activity of the Sports Cardiology clinic, of which Patrizi is responsible. As a further demonstration of this, during the same congress, another professional who works within the Carpi clinic, Dr. Lucia Tardini, Sports Doctor, was elected to the Board of Directors.

(In the photo: from left, Giampiero Patrizi, Stefano Cappelli and Lucia Tardini)

Active since 2017, the Carpi clinic supports the Sports Medicine of the Modena Local Health Authority directed by Doctor Gustavo Savino, providing specialist advice, with clinical insights, for suspicions of heart disease that may arise during the visit for the suitability for competitive sporting activity. Inside the clinic, the cardiologist (Patrizi), the sports doctor (Tardini) and some specialists sent from the School of Specialization in Sports and Exercise Medicine directed by Professor Maria Grazia Modena work together. The advantages that the clinic offers to the athlete who needs to be sent by Sports Medicine for further investigation are many and evident: firstly, global care, which allows the citizen to undergo the required tests with a direct referral, and secondly beaten – but no less important – is the timing of carrying out clinical investigations and the related response, on average within a period of approximately two months. Above all there is the health of the athlete: just think that in 11% of the cases sent by Sports Medicine (in total there were 1,027 up to December 2022) the professionals of the Sports Cardiology clinic detected a cardiac pathology potentially responsible for sudden death during sporting activity.

“The Italian Society of Sports Cardiology – explains the new President Patrizi, who among other things contributed to drawing up the national guidelines on the subject – was established 40 years ago with the aim of promoting sports practice at every level safely, more specifically in reference to cardiovascular risk. A mission that today takes on an even more significant value, as the number of people who practice sports, even of high intensity, has increased. The election as President fills me with pride, not only on a personal level, but also because it is the recognition of a path that we started six years ago with the Sports Cardiology clinic, one of the few in Italy. If in previous mandates the President was the expression of a large cardiology center of at least regional value or of an important academic reality, today it is Carpi that has a leading role in the national scientific community in the field of Sports Cardiology. Already home to several national conferences on the subject organized by us, the Città dei Pio will host the National SIC Sport conference in two years”.

“It is a great satisfaction for the entire department – ​​highlights Dr. Cappelli –, a sign that the seriousness of the work always pays off. I firmly believed in the Sports Cardiology clinic project from the beginning, also because I knew the professional qualities of Dr. Patrizi, my collaborator for many years. This synergy with Sports Medicine is bearing many fruits, the most important being that of having explored many situations that are fundamental for people’s well-being, in some cases even crucial for life itself”.