Proximity and taking charge are the keywords of the new service, conducted by two local nurses, Tonino Grasso and Debora Fiocchi, who will take turns in carrying out activities such as home or clinic visits, and teleconsultations, with a view to continuity welfare.

(In the photo: on the sides the two community nurses of Cortile Debora Fiocchi and Tonino Grasso, in the center Cinzia Minozzi, Head of Community Houses and territorial offices of the District of Carpi)

The taking charge by the Community Nurse, a necessary condition for using the service, takes place through various access channels: from the patient himself or a family member to the family doctor, from the Social Services to the Territorial Operations Center (COT), which it can intercept and detect a nursing need, for example during hospital discharge, by activating the service.

The Community Nurse works to support general medicine and to the benefit of the health of the whole community, through activities of promotion, prevention and participatory management of individual, family and community health processes. The collaboration with all the resources present in the area, such as general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice, home assistance, outpatient specialists, hospital network, social services and voluntary associations, allows for the creation of a community network which aims to respond to the increasingly complex needs of citizens, with particular reference to the most fragile ones. The activities of the Community Nurse include the initiative medicine interventions envisaged by the Individual Care Plan, such as, for example, therapeutic education on correct lifestyles, facilitation of check-up scheduling and the use of telemedicine tools.

“As announced in recent days – comments Tamara Calzolari, City Councilor for Health and Social Affairs – the necessary adjustments to the clinic were prepared very quickly, the premises of which were made available free of charge by the Municipality to facilitate the prompt departure of the nursing service. It is an important health facility for the fraction of Cortile which will guarantee the care of fragile patients who find it most difficult to move independently. After the positive experience started in Migliarina, the presence of the community nursing service in the area is being strengthened to evolve the territorial care model and bring treatment closer to patients especially for chronic diseases which are on the increase”.

“I thank the municipal administration again – underlines Stefania Ascari, Director of the Carpi Health District – for the free concession of the premises, which made it possible to provide the fraction of Cortile with a fundamental service ensured by the new professional figure envisaged by the DM77, which redesigned the territorial assistance. The very positive experience of Migliarina, started a year ago, represents a concrete example of the importance and usefulness of Community Nursing for the population. By communicating with general medicine and specialists, the nurse is able to meet the health needs of frail and chronically ill citizens”.