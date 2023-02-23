The delivery ceremony of the device was held this morning, Thursday 23 February, in the presence of the Mayor of Castelfranco Emilia, Giovanni Gargano; the Acting Health Director of the Health District of Castelfranco Emilia, Federica Rolli; the Prefect of the Rotary Club of Vignola, Castelfranco and Bazzano, Carlo Garoia, together with one of the Castelfranchesi members of the Rotary, Marco Fregni.

In particular, the new probe fits easily into a lab coat pocket and the doctor on duty will use it together with a tablet provided. The instrument can be easily moved from one clinic to another according to need, being able to count on a wireless system that allows the probe to communicate with the other diagnostic instruments, guaranteeing the archiving of images and videos. The color display will allow high-definition visualizations, both as an ultrasound and as an eco-color Doppler.

“Working for the well-being of communities also means making technologies available to medicine that improve the health of citizens, through in-depth diagnostic activities – says the Mayor of Castelfranco Emilia, Giovanni Gargano -. For this, on behalf of the municipal administration and citizens, I thank Rotary International for the precious donation which further improves the range of services provided by the city community house and strengthens local medicine”.

“Ministerial Decree 77 of 2022 urges the regions and healthcare companies to focus on organizational and technological innovation starting from the revision of the territorial assistance model – she declares to the Director of the Castelfranco Emilia Health District, Federica Rolli -. Here in Castelfranco Emilia the model is already a reality; the Casa della Salute, in the future home of the Community, is the place where assistance to citizens is recomposed thanks to the presence of multi-professional operators who also work in home settings. Having devices available, such as the wireless probe donated by the Rotary Club, allows professionals to differentiate their activity and to move easily in the different healthcare contexts to perform ultrasound investigations. Thanks to the Rotary Club for supporting public territorial health“.

“The possibility of carrying out a project in our area with funds that have been made available to us by USAID (US Government Agency for International Development) has been warmly welcomed by the majority of our clubs, who have understood the importance of participate in the creation of a path of this magnitude – adds the Prefect of the Rotary Club of Vignola, Castelfranco and Bazzano, Carlo Garoia -. Today, then, is a very special day as the birth of Rotary in 1905 is celebrated on 23 February. In the first two tranches of the available funding, the education sector was privileged: the school is the place where social inequalities emerge more clearly. Instead, with the third and currently fourth tranche of funds, we have decided to focus on an innovative Telemedicine project which provides for the supply of wireless ultrasound probes available to Primary Care services and particularly to home nursing medical teams (USCA). With the probe donated today, Rotary confirms this vision of support for local health“.