AUSL Modena – Cavezzo Community House: work begins, it is among the first construction sites started thanks to the PNRR

On the first floor, new spaces are being designed by the Municipality for Third Sector entities and a civic hall, which will be able to host training and promotion activities for healthy lifestyles organized by the associations. The contiguity of spaces between the healthcare and social spheres was desired by the municipal administration to encourage new synergies, according to a broad concept of welfare, understood as the creation of responses and opportunities, including aggregative ones, for everything that concerns people’s well-being.

“Once the works are completed, in the first months of 2024, and the subsequent tests and authorizations – declares Annamaria Ferraresi, Director of the Mirandola district – the citizens of the area will be able to take advantage of a modern and functional Community House, capable of satisfying, together to other structures, to the territorial services of the District and to the hospital network, the health needs of the population”.

“It is a commitment that we have made with the citizens, namely the creation of a single health center – states the mayor of Cavezzo Lisa Luppi -. The project is part of a broader healthcare reorganization which forms a sort of network that includes various services, from home care to outpatient care. The project is therefore part of this type of reform and was born from the collaboration between the Municipality and the Local Health Authority”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

