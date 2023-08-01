AUSL Modena – Center for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia, inauguration of the new headquarters in the Errenord sector, in the completely renovated premises owned by the Municipality

In the new headquarters at the Errenord, patients and their families find modern spaces on an area of ​​480 square meters: seven rooms including clinics and doctors’ offices, two offices dedicated to the nursing case manager, an office for occupational therapy, a room dedicated to cognitive stimulation and associations, to which are added the management offices, a meeting room, toilets and rooms for operators. One of the novelties of the Modena CDCD is the presence of nurses who deal with evaluating and following the most complex cases through the overall management of patients and their families, providing them with a response to both health needs and social needs. Another important feature of the Center is the presence of a community social worker which welcomes families by providing an important link with the network of services for the non self-sufficient elderly in the city of Modena and in the specialist path dedicated to dementia. The spaces have been completely restructured with an intervention financed by the urban transformation company CambiaMo spa, which manages the spaces of the Errenord sector on behalf of the municipal administration.

He operates within the Center for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia a multidisciplinary team of professionals who take care of both the person with dementia and his family or caregivers. The team is made up of the doctor geriatric e neurologistwho takes charge of the patient, delivers individual therapeutic plans and performs follow-ups, lo psychologist who carries out support interventions for patients’ families and conducts cognitive stimulation cycles in small groups and the neuropsicologo which carries out a more in-depth evaluation during the diagnosis. The nurses they health and social workers welcome the patient and his family members and carry out a basic evaluation, the dietician draws up a personalized dietary plan based on the clinical, body and swallowing characteristics and, finally, a occupational therapist which carries out home visits aimed at improving the quality of life, autonomy and well-being of the person with dementia and their family members in their daily lives through non-pharmacological activities and strategies.

On the territory, the first interlocutor of the CDCD is the doctor of general medicine who can request a visit to the Center if he deems a diagnostic or therapeutic study necessary for one of his patients, while the social services of the Municipality carry out a function of listening and advising the families sent by the Centre.

Over the years, the service has also started various and constructive collaborations with voluntary associations including the GP Vecchi association – which organizes support activities for people with dementia and their families such as the Alzheimer’s Cafe – and promoted various information and awareness initiatives on the subject of dementia in collaboration with the Municipalities throughout the province.

