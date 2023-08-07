AUSL Modena – Children on holiday, here are the AUSL rules to protect the little ones at the seaside or in the mountains

The protection of the health of children on vacation begins before the trip. First, you need to check the vaccination record and prepare a copy of the certificate to take with you or make sure you can easily consult it on the minor’s Electronic Health Record (if the parent has activated the proxy): if you have to resort to treatment or medication in the health facilities in the holiday resort, it is important to be able provide operators with all the information on the child’s health. We remind you that the certificate can be requested from the Community Pediatrics Vaccination Service of your District and is delivered every time a vaccination is carried out.

(In the photo: Silvia Cattani, pediatrician of choice and referent of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians for the province of Modena)

On the other hand, on the prevention front, it is important, especially when traveling to a non-European country, to check which ones vaccinations are necessary and which are recommended (this precaution is important for both children and adults), inquire at the Immunization Office of your District. “The vaccine againstHepatitis Afor example, it is also highly recommended for children” Cattani explains.

In addition to the documents, a suitcase cannot be missing small kit of medicinesa few but effective ones are enough to cure typical holiday ailments: in addition to the thermometer, an antipyretic (tachypirine or ibuprofen), a good disinfectant (even in wipes), plasters, gauze and an antibiotic cream. “Often in summer children get skin grazes playing and running, an antibiotic cream is important to prevent even a simple scratch or peeling from degenerating into an infection which then spreads” emphasizes the pediatrician. Don’t forget the too mineral salts to drink, dissolved in water, to rehydrate in case of dysentery, anti-mosquito products, in sprays or sticks suitable for the little ones and, of course, the medicines that the child usually takes.

And when you arrive at the vacation spot, how to behave? Whether it’s the sea or the mountains, underlines Cattani, the child should not be exposed to the sun during the hottest hours and a protective cream with 50+ sunscreen. The use of the cap is essential, “the garment should not be exposed directly to the sun”.

Here are some distinctions between the sea and the mountains. In mountain, “it is good to choose a place to sleep that is no higher than 1000-1500 meters high because children’s bodies need to get used to a different altitude. If you go on an excursion you can even reach 2500 meters but it should be remembered that if you arrive too quickly, for example with the cable car, the child may have ear discomfort. The best thing would be to go up on foot or by car but gradually, if it is necessary to take a cable car you can let the child suck a bottle, or the mother’s breast or the pacifier, or, for older children, a bottle of water. ‘water with a spout: sucking compensates for ear discomfort due to altitude (such as during airplane take-off and landing)”

Al mareOn the other hand, the doubt that often haunts parents is whether the child can take a bath after eating. “The element that makes the difference, to pay close attention to, is the type of meal – explains Dr. Cattani – if the child has eaten foods high in fat, including ice cream alone, he may have slow digestion and therefore it is better to wait two hours before diving. If, on the other hand, the meal was light, for example bread or pasta and fruit or vegetables and the water is not too cold, immediate bathing is not recommended, however bearing in mind that the risk of congestion increases if the water is very cold. When in doubt, therefore, waiting a couple of hours is always the best solution”.

About dietthe ‘golden’ rule for all children, at the seaside or in the mountains, is to drink plenty of water, limit sugary and carbonated drinks and prefer fruit or vegetable extracts or drinks with mineral salts and consume light foods with little fat .