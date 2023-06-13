AUSL Modena – Children’s communication difficulties, over 350 teachers involved in the ‘Conscious teacher’s kit’ project

What are the instruments that you can field for interact and relate effectively even when children show difficulties both communicative and behavioral? This is the question at the basis of the project “Conscious teacher’s kit: tools to help children communicate effectively” promoted by the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Service (NPIA) of the Sassuolo District of the Modena Local Health Authority, aimed at kindergarten and primary school teachers.

The course, held in recent months, involved 350 teachers in theoretical training e 180 in the laboratory one with a high level of approval and the consequent request for a repeat for the next school year. The project was presented this morning, Monday 12 June, at the Modena Local Health Authority in via San Giovanni del Cantone: present Veronica Tomaselli Director of the Provincial School Office (Usp) of Modena, together with Cristina Monzani Head of the Integration Office of the Usp of Modena; Federica Ronchetti, Director of the Sassuolo Health District; Stefania Vicini Head of the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Service; Laura Sundas Acting Coordinator of the Health Professions of the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Service.

The training focus of the project was concentrated on two main themes: the Alternative augmentative communication and the behavior management dysfunctional of children through strategies for structuring the environment and cognitive-behavioral relational strategies. The target of action was defined on the basis of the communicative and behavioral functions that can affect both children with different clinical diagnoses (autism, language disorder, dyspraxia, psychomotor retardation, externalizing disorders, etc.), and children who do not refer to local services of NPIA, but show functional characteristics that would benefit from such interventions.

“This training course aimed at nursery and primary school teachers of the Ceramic District, in concert with the Provincial School Office of Modena, was configured as an effective response to the needs highlighted by the school institutions involved, to deal with difficult situations at communication and behavioral level within the classes or sections – declares Veronica Tomaselli, Director of the Modena provincial school office -. The structure and quality of the course were highly appreciated by the participants, with the request for a further future edition, as it is the first theoretical phase which saw the participation of 350 teachers focusing on communication tools and methodologies and behavior management dysfunctional, and the laboratory activity, more specific and operational, have proved to be very adequate to address the needs of educational institutions”.







“The engine that started the project was to provide and share both a common language and operational tools between healthcare professionals of child neuropsychiatry and school teachers. What unites the various operators is to face and manage problems relating to communication and behavioral difficulties of boys and girls on a daily basis – they say Stefania Vicini, Head of the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Service, and Laura Sundas, Acting Coordinator of the Health Professions of the Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Service -. The different phases of the training were designed and conducted by the professionals of the multidisciplinary team of the NPIA Service of Sassuolo. After difficult years such as those that have seen us involved in the management of the pandemic, this project has brought an air of innovation and a desire to create increasingly integrated paths between healthcare and school. The large and unexpected participation of the schools in our District has shown us that the path we have begun to take is perhaps the right one to work together and work better in an inclusive perspective and integration of knowledge”.