AUSL Modena – Clinical and Community Psychology, the new director is Federica Ronchetti

Ronchetti, former Director of the Sassuolo Health District of which she maintains the role, was a psychologist and psychotherapist, as well as company coordinator of the Adolescence and Prevention Center Operational Unit and head of the Child Neuropsychiatry team, also of the Sassuolo District.

During his career he has held various roles at the Modena Local Health Authority, including that of company contact person for continuing education in clinical psychology and coordinator of the Southern Area group on eating disorders.

Among the skills required by the new position, there is experience in the use of the Guidelines and recommendations in the context of territorial and hospital psychological activities, knowledge of the tools and procedures for diagnostic and therapeutic evaluation of discomfort and mental disorders in the various phases of the life cycle, the ability to promote communication techniques capable of meeting user expectations, the use of innovative organizational models.

The Modena Local Health Authority sends Dr. Ronchetti its best wishes for a good job in her new role and thanks Dr. Giorgia Pifferi, who has covered the role in recent years, ensuring a constant commitment to improve an activity of great support to the entire community.

