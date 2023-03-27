Home Health AUSL Modena – “CollaborATIONS: when collaborating is the best possible intervention strategy”
AUSL Modena – “CollaborATIONS: when collaborating is the best possible intervention strategy”

The two meetings – organized by the AUSL of Modena in collaboration with the Unione del Sorbara and the Center for Families of the Unione del Sorbara – will be held next 29 March and 5 April, from 6 to 7.30 pm, at the headquarters of the Center for Families of Castelfranco Emilia in via Nenni at the Cà Ranuzza park.

The first appointment will reflect on the limits and resources of the school-family system thanks to the stimuli proposed by Dr. Laura Fruggeri (Psychologist and Psychotherapist).
The second meeting will instead be structured as a theoretical-experiential laboratory conducted by Rossella Benedicenti and Paola Ceriati, respectively Center Area Representative of the Ri-So project for the Local Health Authority of Modena and coordinator of the Center for Families dell’Union of Sorbara.

“The ‘CollaborAZIONI’ laboratory was born from the idea of ​​building spaces for reflection and co-construction of skills and new meanings on issues considered particularly significant and at the same time critical for the reference target of the RI-SO project – declares Rossella Benedicenti, Center Area Coordinator of the Ri-So project for the Local Health Authority of Modena -. Through the district meetings, the networking with the schools and the support interviews for the parents, the need, not to mention the need, to consolidate the relationship between the school world and the family world emerged several times, in the idea of ​​implementing the collaboration which in itself represents a form of intervention. Let’s imagine offering an opportunity that is a stimulus for the participants not only in terms of content, but also in terms of ideas and proposals through the proposal of activations, thus combining a more theoretical part with a more experiential part. Translating a thought into action to understand and manage more effectively the complexity that institutions and families increasingly find themselves experiencing and having to manage”.

What is the Social Retreat
The phenomenon of the Rsocial journey it is a manifestation of suffering that is increasingly widespread among people teenagers which they tend to reduce more and more friendly relationships and over time also the attendance of social and academic contexts to get, sometimes, to shut themselves up in their room. Contact with real people is often replaced with frantic web activity that includes playing video games, watching movies and a variety of virtual contacts.
In some cases the sleep-wake rhythm he comes invertedso kids sleep during the day and stay awake at night. All the information on the Social Retreat, the RI-SO Project and the program of the next CollaboraTION meetings are available on the page www.ausl.mo.it/ritiro-sociale

