“The spirit of collaboration between Italy and Brazil is the basis of the relationship that the Rete Unida wanted to create in this moment of exchange and growth between the various territories involved”, commented the vice president of Rede Unida Maria Augusta Nicoli.

“We are very happy that our territory has been chosen to experiment with a potentially important innovation in our community – added the president of the Union of Municipalities of Frignano Giovanni Battista Pasini -. Working on the well-being of the community must not be something that only health and social workers are concerned with, but a task shared by everyone”.

“We too as a healthcare company have learned a lot from this exchange with our Brazilian colleagues – comments the General Manager of the USL Anna Maria Petrini – and we want to create the conditions to experiment with innovative territorial models in which to increasingly enhance the role of citizens, starting from the important relationship we have with voluntary associations and their representatives gathered within the Mixed Consultative Committees”.

The event is part of an exchange – now in its 14th edition – which the Emilia-Romagna Region has organized in recent weeks on various issues of territorial assistance between operators from three regional territories (Parma-Modena-Bologna) and three Brazilian territories (Manaus-Mossorò-Espirito Santo). The strategic project is called “SOGN(A)Zione/SONHAÇÃO – Dreams in actions: dialogue between Italy and Brazil for community-oriented territorial assistance” and includes various initiatives, online and in presence, in the various territories of Emilia-Romagna .

During 2023, experiential workshops will also be held synchronously in the two contexts, Italian and Brazilian, with two “classrooms” which will carry out their activities following the same program and virtually merging into a single classroom at the times set for sharing and the exchange. In addition to the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Union of Municipalities of Frignano with its social services, the Voluntary Service Center and the USL of Modena participate in the work, bringing in the operators of the local Community Houses and the network that addresses the needs of people with dementia. The exchange of experiences that took place in recent days in Modena was centered precisely on this theme. Also participating in the project are the Universities of Verona, Parma, Bologna and La Sapienza of Rome, and for Brazil the Fundação Universidade do estado do Rio Grande do Norte (UERN), the Universidade Federaldo Espírito Santo (UFES), the State University Amazonia and Rio Grande do Norte Federal University.