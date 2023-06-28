Home » AUSL Modena – Continuity of care, latest tests for 800 032 032, the new number of the “Guardia medica” from 3 July
AUSL Modena – Continuity of care, latest tests for 800 032 032, the new number of the “Guardia medica” from 3 July

It will start working next Monday l’800 032 032the new single provincial number, free of charge, which will be used to contact the “Guardia medica”, i.e. the continuity of care service.

The service is active
every night from 20.00 to 8.00
on Saturdays, Sundays and every day before holidays and public holidays from 8.00 to 20
when the working hours of the family doctor and pediatrician end.

From 3 July, therefore, by calling the new toll-free number in these days and times a doctor will answer, who will make an assessment to provide the most suitable response to the citizen’s needs: if necessary, he will refer him to the doctor on duty in the nearest area, for an outpatient or home visit; often, on the other hand, a telephone consultation is enough to solve the problem.

In fact, it has been found that around two thirds of the requests from citizens of Modena (in 63% of cases, which rises to 80% in the city of Modena) are resolved through telephone contact; by enhancing this option, it will be possible to provide users with the most appropriate response.

The objectives of this new access method are therefore multiple, namely to guarantee:

