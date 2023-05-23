AUSL Modena – Contrast to the tiger mosquito, it starts again with the AUSL at the forefront to stop the proliferation, the commitment of citizens in private green areas is fundamental

The new regional plan for the surveillance and control of arboviruses 2023 has been operational for a few days, focused on activities to combat mosquitoes, starting with that of the tiger, to reduce their population density in the area. The Emilia-Romagna Region finances the program with 800 thousand euros, in particular to support the interventions of its competence in the integrated (health and environmental) fight against insects potentially vectors of infection for humans.

As every year, the Plan also sees the Modena Local Health Authority at the forefront, especially for all awareness activities towards citizenship and concrete countermeasures. In particular, in this period of the year, with the abundant rains of recent days and the gradual increase in temperatures, the ideal climate is being created for the proliferation of the tiger mosquito, a potential vector of infectious diseases such as Chikungunya fever (disease “bone crusher”), Dengue fever (with possible hemorrhagic manifestations), Zika Virus infections (dangerous if they affect pregnant women).

It becomes essential to implement also by private citizens, interventions and preventive actions for reduce as much as possible the proliferation and multiplication of tiger mosquitoes.

It is known that in urbanized contexts, an area of ​​great proliferation of the tiger mosquito, more than half of the green surfaces (vegetable gardens, parks) are privately owned: everyone’s contribution and collaboration in the correct management of these areas is therefore essential to protect the community from this type of health risk. Here are the main indications.

It’s important do not leave any type of container outdoors in which rainwater can collectproceeding as soon as possible to empty the stagnations in the ground; carry out periodic larvicidal interventions on time in manhole covers, drains, drain grates, rainwater collection wells, even those present in basements and underground car parks; keep patios and outdoor areas clean from weeds, brushwood, and waste of all kinds; empty unused fountains and pools or carry out appropriate larvicidal treatments. Among the actions to be carried out regularly at least until September, also that of prevent water from collecting in excavated areasdrums, tires, and other containers, which must be equipped with an airtight cover or close-meshed nets.

For the fight against mosquitoes treatments withadulticides must be considered extraordinary actions with exclusive health value. They are in fact carried out, according to actions planned by the Public Hygiene Serviceby the municipalities following the reporting of even only suspected cases of infection transmitted by the tiger mosquito around the home and possibly at the workplace (the tiger mosquito is active in daylight hours).

There is also one available App, “ZanzaRER”which provides advice and useful information for the fight against mosquitoes and gives you the possibility to register interventions with larvicides performed with an automatic update of the repetition calendar.

The dedicated site is on the page: https://zanzaratigreonline.it/.

The Modena Local Health Authority has also set up an information page at the address: www.ausl.mo.it/dsp/zanzara.