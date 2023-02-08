The good results achieved by the two campaigns are confirmed, which in recent months have also been able to count on the strong commitment of general practitioners involved in the administration of the flu vaccine and anti-Covid booster doses, in a proximity logic which has given the desired adhesion results with respect to protection against the flu and which will now be able to concentrate on the administration of the vaccine against the covid. The perspective remains the “personalization” of the vaccination process, with respect to the state of each citizen, any previous infection and, more generally, the clinical condition.

For the flu vaccination campaignthe province of Modena confirms itself as one of the territories with the best results at the regional level, with the coverage among the highest in Emilia-Romagna, equal to 62.3% of the over 65 population (103,000 doses). In particular, over 150,000 doses were administered to residents of the province, of which 141,810 were performed by general practitioners.

For the covidmore than two years after the start of the campaign, launched on 27 December 2020, the doses administered in the province of Modena are 1,846,705, of which 36,690 doses of the new bivalent vaccine made available starting from last September. The coverage percentages relating to the complete cycle (first and second or single dose) are excellent, equal to 84.8% of the eligible population (from 5 years), which rises to 87% if we take into consideration the coverage of people ( from 12 years) who, already vaccinated with the primary cycle, have also performed the booster dose.

Furthermore, 75.9% of the over 80s in the province of Modena performed the fourth dosealso administered to 69.4% of citizens between the ages of 60 and 79 in frail conditions and to 54.6% of non-frail citizens who requested it.

“We are certainly satisfied, but we will not stop – declares Romana Bacchi, Ausl Health Director – as protection against covid through the vaccine remains a fundamental barrier to reinfection phenomena and a shield for those who are more fragile. This is why I mean that the vaccination cycle must continue, once 4 months have passed since the last dose or the infection. If there are people who have not had the booster shots, I strongly encourage them to consult their doctor to schedule the administration. Only in this way will we be able to keep our entire community protected and especially the fragile ones. Finally, I want to thank all the general practitioners who helped us in this campaign, a synergy that worked and that we want to continue in the future as well”.

In the meantime, the doses have arrived in these hours to boost children aged between 5 and 11 who have already completed the primary cycle. Therefore, while the active call to carry out the first cycle continues for those who turn 5 or have not yet been vaccinated, families can already make an appointment for booster shots by contacting the Community Pediatrics of their district of residence.

On the dedicated page of the Ausl www.ausl.mo.it/vaccino-covid the procedures for adhering to the vaccination for each phase of the vaccination cycle and age group are reported.