Health

AUSL Modena – Covid: mandatory isolation for positives repealed. It is possible to leave your home respecting the usual hygiene precautions

With the recent Government provision, contained in Law Decree 105/2023, the obligation of isolation for positive people has ceased throughout the national territory
to Covid and it is therefore possible to leave your home, possibly respecting the usual hygiene precautions. The obligation expires, with immediate effect, even for those who had started isolation in recent days.

The Modena Local Health Authority, like all the other healthcare companies, has implemented the provision and is updating its information systems to stop sending the information that communicated, via email and text message, the start of isolation for the people who tested swab positive. Therefore, in the event of receipt of this communication, the Modena Local Health Authority invites citizens not to take it into account and to consider the abrogation of the isolation obligation already published in the Official Gazette as valid.

Further information is available on the dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/tracciamento-casi-covid

