CPL Concordia responds once again to the appeal of the Modena Local Health Authority by once again placing the Concordia Hotel at the disposal of the health system.

The multi-service company was in fact the first to participate in the search notice for accommodation facilities in the District of Mirandola, issued by the Ausl to find accommodation and overnight services at a discounted rate for staff in service and in training at the Mirandola Hospital or in the Territorial Services of the District, coming from outside the province or domiciled far from the place of business, with particular attention to new recruits and personnel intended to cover active duty shifts.

Thanks to participation in the announcement and the subsequent agreement stipulated between CPL and the Healthcare Company, the Concordia Hotel will be able to offer advantageous rates to healthcare, technical and administrative operators, whether they are Ausl employees, affiliated or self-employed; but also to professionals in training or who, in any capacity, guarantee coverage of essential health services, with the aim of facilitating the reduction of living costs, increasing the attractiveness of the health services present in the Mirandola area at a professional level.

As known, CPL had already made the Concordia Hotel available during the Covid emergency, opening the doors of the structure on several occasions to welcome self-sufficient covid-19 positive citizens who needed isolation but did not have the required safety conditions in their homes by the Department of Public Health.

“CPL Concordia’s sensitivity and attention come from afar – say Angelo Vezzosi, Director of the Mirandola District, and Giuseppe Licitra, of the Santa Maria Bianca Health Directorate –, already during the pandemic emergency the Concordia Hotel had been invaluable for the management of isolation. Today another testimony of generosity, for which we are grateful once again to CPL: these demonstrations of attachment by the territory to health services fill us with pride and push us to continue on the path of collaboration between different bodies and subjects to make a ever better service to the citizen”.

“Our Concordia Hotel, after the parenthesis due to Covid and the reception of Afghan refugees, returns to its original vocation as a hotel that offers services to those who travel for tourism or business needs: we are happy to be able to make ourselves useful by offering facilitated for health workers who provide service in our area and qualify the health care offer of the lower Modena area”comments the President of CPL Concordia Paolo Barbieri.