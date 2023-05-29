AUSL Modena – Day of Relief Pain therapy in the province of Modena, palliative care and childbirth-analgesia

The satellite hub of Castelfranco has the task of providing highly complex diagnostic and therapeutic interventions (pharmacological, surgical, psychological) aimed at reducing pain (with various triggering causes) and disability.

It guarantees pain management through an interdisciplinary approach for complex pathologies, both with dedicated team (of which, for example, the Carpi Hospital Psychology Operational Unit is a part) which through the network of consultants and makes use of the operating block of the Vignola Hospital for surgical activities that require ordinary hospitalization or day surgery.

In 2022 the Castelfranco Center took charge 850 new patients, up from previous years which saw an average of 700 new patients a year. There were around 6,000 check-ups to which are added complex outpatient procedures such as the filling of drug infusion systems that are implanted. Highly innovative interventions such as the one that involved, in 2022, a 79-year-old patient with Tarlov Cyst in correspondence of the vertebral column and forced to no longer be able to walk: thanks to the insertion in the back of a particular wireless implant, a method never used in this type of pathology, the pain disappeared and the lady resumed walking, driving the car.

The Center of Castelfranco functions as a hub, Mirandola and Pavullo are part of the provincial pain therapy network with dedicated clinics, where initial visits, checks, intra-articular and epidural infiltrations are performed, interfacing with Castelfranco according to a model hub-spokefor more complex cases requiring invasive procedures.