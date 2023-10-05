Home » AUSL Modena – Death of the former regional health councilor Giovanni Bissoni, the condolences of Modena companies
Health

AUSL Modena – Death of the former regional health councilor Giovanni Bissoni, the condolences of Modena companies

by admin

The managements of the Modena Local Health Authority, the Modena University Hospital and the Sassuolo Hospital express their condolences for the passing of Giovanni Bissoni, former regional health councilor. “A central figure in the development of public healthcare in Emilia-Romagna and a point of reference in the constructive dialogue between healthcare companies and the Region” comment the managements of the Modena companies. Bissoni held the role of regional health councilor for fifteen years, from 1995 to 2010 and held various national positions including the presidency of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services).

The Modena healthcare companies express closeness to the family of the former councilor to whom they offer their deepest condolences.

See also  Malagò has inaugurated the 'Level 24' gym

You may also like

Fedez Hospitalized Due to Ulcers: New Bleeding Delays...

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to Katalin Karikó...

Agree to Receive Newsletter and Commercial Communications from...

issuing sports medical certificates, 118 confirmed violations and...

The Dangers of Insomnia: Understanding the Risks and...

Fitness: “Sports activities always relieve stress.”

Atlético de Madrid’s Epic Comeback Secures Victory against...

Borussia Dortmund Milan, the live score of the...

Optimism Rises for Fedez’s Condition as Hospitalization Continues

‘Police partout, justice nulle part.’ The over-the-top French...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy