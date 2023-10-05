AUSL Modena – Death of the former regional health councilor Giovanni Bissoni, the condolences of Modena companies

The managements of the Modena Local Health Authority, the Modena University Hospital and the Sassuolo Hospital express their condolences for the passing of Giovanni Bissoni, former regional health councilor. “A central figure in the development of public healthcare in Emilia-Romagna and a point of reference in the constructive dialogue between healthcare companies and the Region” comment the managements of the Modena companies. Bissoni held the role of regional health councilor for fifteen years, from 1995 to 2010 and held various national positions including the presidency of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services).

The Modena healthcare companies express closeness to the family of the former councilor to whom they offer their deepest condolences.

