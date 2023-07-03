AUSL Modena – District of Pavullo, signed an agreement to promote social-health activities with children affected by autism spectrum disorder

The agreement was illustrated on Wednesday 28 June, at the Municipality of Pavullo: Sara Iacoli and Roberta Lutti, respectively President and Councilor of FrigAut, were present; the Mayor of Pavullo, Davide Venturelli; Marina Marti of the Union of Municipalities of Frignano; for the Local Health Authority of Modena the Director of the Pavullo Health District, Massimo Brunetti, Monica Tedeschini of the Child Neuropsychiatry service of Pavullo and Giulia Urbelli of the Department of Mental Health and Pathological Addictions.

The project involves the implementation of social and health interventions in favor of minors with psychophysical disabilities, with particular reference to autism spectrum disorders in the 0 – 21 age group for the period 2023-2024. Just recently, still in the context of the world of autism, the Modena Local Health Authority has resumed, after the stop during the pandemic period, the synergistic path together with the Modena University Hospital and the local associations for the definition shared diagnostic-therapeutic pathways and for initiatives and training insights.

The signed agreement, which will affect the Pavulle area, will regulate the collaborative relationship between the subjects involved, pursuing the aim of promoting and enhancing the personal and social autonomy of children affected by autism spectrum disorder – about thirty of those initially involved -, thus contributing to development and construction of the individual’s identity as a member of society.

The FrigAut Association will carry out inclusive laboratory and recreational activities, organizing and offering behavioral therapies with specialized personnel, promoting initiatives aimed at acquiring skills and creating independent life paths for children affected by the autistic spectrum. The headquarters of the activities will be the premises in via Ferdinando Jacoli 10, granted by the Municipality of Pavullo for four years on free loan to FrigAut. Among the activities proposed by the association, which will be further enhanced thanks to the agreement, there are courses to improve autonomy and communication, workshops, sports activities, music therapy, projects focused on free time and socialization in adolescence.

“We are very happy with this agreement – ​​says the mayor of Pavullo, Davide Venturelli -. The FrigAut association was born in 2014 and has since continued to support self-help projects and families with children and young adults with autism spectrum disorders. I think it is essential to grow this collaboration and join as institutions to the effort put in place by the families and the many benefactors”.

“Concrete collaboration with associations such as Frignaut becomes a central element to ensure pathways that are close to children and their families”, declares the Director of the Pavullo Health District Massimo Brunetti.

“Autism, in Modena and at a national level, is an emergency that can only be countered with huge economic and cultural resources – underlines Sara Iacoli, president of FrigAut -. The stipulation of this agreement is an important example of collaboration between bodies, institutions and associations and constitutes an excellent opportunity to reduce the costs incurred by families to support rehabilitation and habilitation, therapeutic and health interventions in favor of autistic people, guaranteeing quality proposals and long-term projects on autonomy and inclusion. The agreement helps families to have a point of reference, support and relief in the association. This collaboration between institutions allows FrigAut to carry out projects and to promote activities and workshops for quality leisure time in which even autistic children can feel satisfied, competent and gratified “.