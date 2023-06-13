AUSL Modena – District of Sassuolo: a new ambulance donated by A-Zeta Gomma Spa for 118

Representatives of local institutions took part in the meeting. With them also the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini. The Mayor of Sassuolo was present Gian Francesco Menani; Anna Maria PetriniGeneral Manager of the Local Health Authority of Modena; Federico RonchettiDirector of the Sassuolo Health District; Geminian FlagDirector of the Intercompany Emergency Department of the Modena Local Health Authority; the Mayors of the eight municipalities of the ceramic district and the health councilors of the municipalities of Sassuolo, Maranello, Formigine and Fiorano Modenese. At the end of the morning, the authorities visited the A-Zeta Gomma plant, entering the heart of the departments to find out how the company’s products are made.

“A point of reference for our territory as A-Zeta Gomma is, has decided to make a gift to the city on the occasion of its 50th birthday and we can only be proud of this and thank the property – declares the mayor of Sassuolo, Gian Francesco Menani -. In recent years we have realized how important the Health Service and the work of doctors and nurses are: donating an ambulance to serve the whole territory, of fundamental importance for saving lives, is truly an extraordinary gesture”.