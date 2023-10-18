Home » AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice president of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory
Health

AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice president of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory

by admin
AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice president of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory

Founded 30 years ago by a group of leading hospitals to develop and disseminate skills in assisting the elderly, over time SIGOT has profoundly renewed itself in its scientific and communicative guise, reaching important goals: among these, the creation of clinical studies on access of the elderly in the emergency room and the management of Covid in elderly residences including the study on Sinvax vaccines, in collaboration with the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

In his new role, Dr. Fabbo represents SIGOT in the national working group, which includes regional and national health institutions, which is dealing with home care, facilities for the elderly, systems for assessing the elderly as well as the promotion of aging active in line with the objectives of the PNRR and DM77 on the reorganization of territorial assistance.

“I am honored by this new and prestigious appointment – comments Doctor Fabbo – today more than ever there is a need to reaffirm and strengthen geriatric culture in a world dominated by the aging population and this is one of the main missions of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory”.

See also  Free vaccines arrive in pharmacies in Lombardy

You may also like

The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of...

“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA...

Maintaining Memory: Strategies for a Healthy and Vibrant...

Mandatory training programs on animal health

sanitation deficiencies, four commercial activities suspended

Free Screening for Osteoporosis Risk Factors: World Health...

Mother leaves father on daughter’s 18th birthday: “Duty...

Controversy Surrounding Pharmacy Testing Raises Concerns for Medical...

Illegal betting, Sandro Tonali bet on Milan: «Now...

Surge in Locally Transmitted Dengue Cases in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy