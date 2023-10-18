AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice president of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory

Founded 30 years ago by a group of leading hospitals to develop and disseminate skills in assisting the elderly, over time SIGOT has profoundly renewed itself in its scientific and communicative guise, reaching important goals: among these, the creation of clinical studies on access of the elderly in the emergency room and the management of Covid in elderly residences including the study on Sinvax vaccines, in collaboration with the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

In his new role, Dr. Fabbo represents SIGOT in the national working group, which includes regional and national health institutions, which is dealing with home care, facilities for the elderly, systems for assessing the elderly as well as the promotion of aging active in line with the objectives of the PNRR and DM77 on the reorganization of territorial assistance.

“I am honored by this new and prestigious appointment – comments Doctor Fabbo – today more than ever there is a need to reaffirm and strengthen geriatric culture in a world dominated by the aging population and this is one of the main missions of the Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory”.

