AUSL Modena – Dr. Giulia Ciancia at the Ramazzini Health Directorate

He will be replaced by Dr. Giulia Ciancia, who in recent days received the assignment of the task from the General Management of the Modena Local Health Authority.

Formerly a doctor in the hospital health management at the Sassuolo SpA hospital for three years, since September 2022 Ciancia has been working in the hospital management, with assignment at the same Sassuolo hospital as contact person for the Surgical and Maternal-Child area . Graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and specialized in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Polytechnic University of the Marche, before starting her professional career she completed her training by gaining experience at the Medical Directorate of the United Hospitals of Ancona, the Directorate General for the Greater North Area in Pesaro and, for a few months in 2018, precisely at the Ramazzini Medical Directorate, the site of his next job assignment.

The General Management of the Modena Local Health Authority would like to thank Dr. Casulli for the fruitful work he has done and the important contribution of professionalism and dedication in the difficult years marked by the pandemic emergency, in which he ensured integrity and promptness in the management of the Carpi hospital, fundamental hub of the Modena hospital network. To Dr. Ciancia a warm welcome and best wishes for a good job.

