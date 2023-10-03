AUSL Modena – Early diagnosis of skin tumors: two latest generation dermatoscopes in Mirandola and Finale

The dermatoscope is an indispensable tool for checking moles, evaluating skin lesions and for the prevention of malignant melanoma, a very aggressive skin cancer, whose early diagnosis is essential to promptly start the necessary treatments. The visual examination, conducted by the dermatologist specialist with the dermatoscope, can detect the presence of some lesions or abnormal pigmentation on the skin which may suggest the onset of an early melanoma. The higher the quality of the images that the dermatoscope is able to offer, thanks also to a powerful magnification capacity, the greater the possibility for the dermatologist to identify these characteristic signs and remove the lesion to subject it to a histological examination, which will define with certainty its benign or malignant character.

(In the photo: in the center with one of the two donated instruments Dr. Paola Pini, on the right Nicoletta Vecchi Arbizzi and Giuseppe Licitra; on the left the Dermatology nursing coordinator Rossella Pitocchi and a nurse)

The cutting-edge features of the two donated instruments are useful not only for the early diagnosis of skin cancers, but also for precisely assessing the extent of the ulcerative wounds of the over one hundred patients who have been treated at the difficult wounds clinic since the beginning of the year of the Community House of Finale Emilia, directed by dermatologist Paola Pini.

“The donated dermatoscopes are invaluable to our business – explains Dr. Pini –because they facilitate diagnosis and reduce the margin of error, to the advantage of citizens who can therefore count on timely intervention in starting the necessary treatment”.

“The technological renewal of the instrumentation supplied to specialists is very important – underlines Annamaria Ferraresi, Director of the Mirandola District – and in this we have always found an extraordinary ally in the La Nostra Mirandola Odv Association. I thank again all the supporters of the Association and the President, Professor Vecchi Arbizzi, for their closeness and support for local healthcare, an expression of a cohesive and big-hearted community”.