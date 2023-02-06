The building site for the construction of emergency medicine and semi-intensive multi-specialist therapy at the Santa Maria Bianca hospital in Mirandola was handed over to the company carrying out the work in recent days. Some preparatory activities have already been carried out for the start of the works, which will begin next week, for a duration of approximately 7 months.

An important investment, for a total of over 2 million euros, financed with state and regional funds, of which almost 300 thousand for semi-intensive care and almost 1.8 million for emergency medicine, including the adjustment, already carried out, of the First Aid planned for the Covid emergency.

Once the work is completed, two new care contexts will therefore be available, which will deal with the clinical management of patients with medium-high complexity and instability frameworks, who require constant monitoring of vital parameters and for whom a short hospitalization time is expected.

In particular, the emergency medicine department, equipped with eight beds pertaining to the Emergency Department, will be dedicated to the admission, for diagnosis, monitoring, stabilization and treatment, of patients in a phase of clinical instability and who cannot be classified immediately in specialist sense. Numerous clinical cases can be treated, including anemia, chronic diseases that cannot be managed at home in the exacerbation phase, decompensated diabetes and neuro-vascular conditions.

In the four beds of semi-intensive care with multi-specialist value, patients in the medical and surgical phase of clinical instability, and with acute respiratory failure with a medium-high level of severity and complexity, will be hospitalized, to whom monitoring and ventilatory treatment will be ensured. The new area will also make it possible to manage safely and in a dedicated context patients with infectious pictures of Covid-19 and other diffusive infectious diseases.

“The settlement and the forthcoming start of the works for the creation of emergency and semi-intensive medicine are very positive steps for the hospital – says Dr. Giuseppe Licitra, from the Santa Maria Bianca Health Directorate –, which will soon be able to benefit from two new services with a view to enhancing assistance to local citizens. An important investment that testifies to the strong will to continue to improve the offer with services and activities that increasingly respond to current health needs and which at the same time can represent a professional stimulus for operators “.