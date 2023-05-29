Home » AUSL Modena – Emotional stress, tiredness and social isolation, the call center dedicated to Caregivers is active
Health

AUSL Modena – Emotional stress, tiredness and social isolation, the call center dedicated to Caregivers is active

by admin

Assisting a loved one can be tiring on a physical, psychological, economic and relational level. The call center managed by the Modena Local Health Authority with the collaboration of the Corporate Clinical Psychology Sector was created to support and guide family caregivers. The service, reachable on 0595137124, is active on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 13 and represents one of the access points to the social and health interventions envisaged by the Ausl in favor of citizens who daily assist a relative at home.

In particular, anyone who voluntarily and knowingly undertakes assistance and care tasks for a sick or disabled family member can contact the call center to access individual and group psychological support interventions, face-to-face and online. The family caregiver can report high levels of emotional stress, physical tiredness, social isolation, frustration, due to the significant load to which they are subjected.
Once activated, the service operators identify, within the psychological services of the Modena Local Health Authority, the most suitable path for the requesting caregiver, who is contacted shortly for an initial assessment interview.

“This initiative is part of the Caregiver Company Project of the Modena Local Health Authority, which in application of Regional Law 2 of 2014 defines and recognizes the caregiver as an indispensable resource in the personal assistance network – declares Paola Guiducci of the Modena Local Health Authority – . This is why it is essential to guarantee a support network by promoting support interventions, with the aim of safeguarding their physical and psychological health.

You may also like

IEG: Riminiwellness 2023 turns into a training ground...

Municipal elections, ballot results: center-right forward everywhere, only...

Will a chip boost our brains? Here are...

Sustainability in the hospital: A doctor in a...

Tingling in the legs during rest: what you...

AUSL Modena – Day of Relief Pain therapy...

This is how blueberries are properly fertilized!

Roland Garros, Fognini’s super start: Auger-Aliassime eliminated. Djokovic...

Dr Nowzaradan Diet: Here’s What Patients Eat at...

Wearable defibrillator, when needed for those at risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy