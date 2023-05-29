AUSL Modena – Emotional stress, tiredness and social isolation, the call center dedicated to Caregivers is active

Assisting a loved one can be tiring on a physical, psychological, economic and relational level. The call center managed by the Modena Local Health Authority with the collaboration of the Corporate Clinical Psychology Sector was created to support and guide family caregivers. The service, reachable on 0595137124, is active on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 13 and represents one of the access points to the social and health interventions envisaged by the Ausl in favor of citizens who daily assist a relative at home.

In particular, anyone who voluntarily and knowingly undertakes assistance and care tasks for a sick or disabled family member can contact the call center to access individual and group psychological support interventions, face-to-face and online. The family caregiver can report high levels of emotional stress, physical tiredness, social isolation, frustration, due to the significant load to which they are subjected.

Once activated, the service operators identify, within the psychological services of the Modena Local Health Authority, the most suitable path for the requesting caregiver, who is contacted shortly for an initial assessment interview.

“This initiative is part of the Caregiver Company Project of the Modena Local Health Authority, which in application of Regional Law 2 of 2014 defines and recognizes the caregiver as an indispensable resource in the personal assistance network – declares Paola Guiducci of the Modena Local Health Authority – . This is why it is essential to guarantee a support network by promoting support interventions, with the aim of safeguarding their physical and psychological health“.