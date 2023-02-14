To launch the appeal, in view of the World Epilepsy Day which is celebrated today, Monday 13 February, is Dr. Mario Santangelo, Director of Northern Area Neurology the kitchen segue team over 600 epileptic patients every year. A global care, which goes from diagnosis to treatment, passing through the various checks to be carried out periodically, and which finds space in the “historic” dedicated clinic at the Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi, but also through constant and strengthened activity on the territory (in particular at the Mirandola Hospital and in the Community Houses of Concordia and Finale Emilia), to bring assistance closer to the places where citizens live

Own Santa Maria Bianca is the only center in the province where electroencephalograms are performed in sleep deprivation (second level path accessible with internal booking), a diagnostic in-depth method for suspected epilepsy used in the event that the basic electroencephalogram is not sufficient to determine the diagnosis. In addition to this, electromyography, electroencephalographies and neurological visits are carried out in Mirandola, for both adult and pediatric patients.

An offer of quantity and quality, which has led to the Center for the treatment of Epilepsies based in Carpi il prestigious recognition of the LICEthe Italian League Against Epilepsy, which included it among the four regional centers of excellence.

“World Epilepsy Day – underlines Dr. Santangelo – is an excellent opportunity to talk about this brain disorder that so many citizens know too little about. Our commitment against epilepsy, in its many forms, is maximum, as it is for all the other pathologies we treat in the Carpi hospitalization ward and in our clinics, from multiple sclerosis (about 240 patients followed up per year ) to Parkinson’s (with over 400 people being treated), from cerebrovascular pathologies to juvenile dementias, neuromuscular diseases and dystonias treated with botulinum toxin. We also collaborate with the Forensic Medicine for the License Commission and for the assessment of brain death. There are many activities, the professionalism of the whole team is undisputed: the goal is to further promote proximity, enhancing local services for the treatment of neurological chronicity”.