AUSL Modena – Fanano, renovation work has begun on the Community House, the intervention will improve and expand the spaces, also with a view to the activation of the CAU

Inside the Fanano Community House there is an information point, the CUP, various clinics which host various specialist branches including: Cardiology, Diabetology, Community Psychology, Cognitive Disorders and Dementia Centre, Department of Mental Health, Women’s Health, Community paediatrics, Continuity of Care Service (formerly on call), Territorial First Aid Point open 24 hours a day, in addition to the Community Nursing Point, the Blood Sample Point and the offices of General Practitioners. The gym, social services and voluntary associations present in the area also find space within the structure. The second floor is dedicated to the community hospital with 15 beds.

(In the photo: the team from the Fanano Community House)

For organizational needs related to the work, and thus to avoid inconvenience to users, the CUP and Women’s Health service were temporarily transferred to the AVIS headquarters next to the structure.

“I am very satisfied with the start of the works which will see the complete redevelopment of the local emergency response centre, completing the process of structural redevelopment interventions that we have carried out over the last 10 years in collaboration with the Modena Local Health Authority – he declares the mayor of Fanano, Stefano Muzzarelli -. I thank the healthcare company, the technicians and all the staff working inside the structure who are the true added value of the territory. Thanks in particular also to the provincial territorial socio-health conference, which considered our proposal valid and agreed to include the request on the provincial PNRR funds”.

“It is an important moment for our communities in Frignano – adds Massimo Brunetti, Director of the Pavullo Health District -. With these works we are consolidating and strengthening an existing reality, such as that of the Community House of Fanano, which many look up to as an example and which represents a fundamental support for the citizens of the mountains”.