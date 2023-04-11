A place of care to prepare the patient for returning home and ‘train’ the caregivers who will have to take care of him at home. The Community Hospital (Osco) of Fanano is at the center of the new episode of ‘Salute Modena’, the format proposed by the Modena health authorities and the provincial social and health territorial conference to tell, in words and images, the health services and initiatives for citizens, the quality of professionals and welfare structures and collaboration with the social world, in short, all healthcare in the Modena area.

The Osco di Fanano inside the Casa della Comunità, fully included in the panorama of local health through the new ministerial decree n. 77/2022 which redefines territorial assistance, performs an intermediate function between the home and hospitalization, to favor protected discharges in places more suitable for the prevalence of social and health needs, clinical stabilization, functional recovery and autonomy and closer at home.

As told in the video by the coordinator of the Casa della Comunità and the Osco di Fanano, Simona Gruppo, the structure is aimed at citizens of the area who, at the request of a general practitioner or hospital doctor, need an intermediate location to improve their autonomy and thus facilitating the return home. Equally important is the role of the patient’s family, which in Osco becomes an integral part of the relative’s care plan to then face the return home.

The ‘Salute Modena’ videos are disseminated on the social channels of the healthcare companies and remain visible on the dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/salutemodena